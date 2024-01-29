Radio Birdman 50th anniversary farewell tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

Radio Birdman, an Australian punk rock band founded in Sydney in 1974, has planned a farewell tour to commemorate their 50th anniversary. The Birdman Five-O Tour will take place in venues around Australia between June 21 and July 6, 2024.

Radio Birdman announced their new tour via a post on their official X page on January 29, 2024. In an interview with The Guadian on January 28, 2024, co-founder and lead guitarist Deniz Tez stated that the band wanted to tour their home country once more but would not confirm that this would be a farewell, stating:

“The rationale is to go out there and have at least one more Australian tour and say goodbye to the fans properly. You never know for sure.”

Tickets for the Birdman Five-O tour are currently on sale and are priced at an average of $87.65 to $97.35 for general admission, depending on the venue. Tickets can be purchased via Oztix, Australia's largest independent ticketing company.

Radio Birdman Farewell Tour 2024 dates

Radio Birdman will kick off its 50th-anniversary celebrations and farewell tour with two shows at the Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on June 21st and 22nd. The seven-stop tour will see the band perform in cities like Adelaide and Brisbane before winding down with two back-to-back dates at the Manning Bar in Sydney on July 5th and 6th.

This will be the band's first set of live performances since 2019. Supporting them on the tour will be the local punk bands Civic, Hits, The Special Guests and the Hard-Ons.

Despite only releasing three studio albums over their 5-decade career, with their last album being 2006's Zeno Beach, Radio Birdman has managed to stay relevant and still has a dedicated fanbase. Lead vocalist Rob Younger states:

“So many bands are described as legends and I wouldn’t give them the f***ing time of day. They might have put out a hundred songs and none of them are any good!”

The full list of dates and venues for the Birdman Five-O Tour 2024 is given below:

June 21, 2024: Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC (w/ Civic)

June 22, 2024: Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC (w/ Civic)

June 23, 2024: The Gov, Adelaide SA (w/ Special Guests)

June 28, 2024: The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (w/ Hits)

June 29, 2024: The Triffid, Brisbane QLD (w/ Hits)

July 5, 2024: Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (w/ Hard-Ons)

July 6, 2024: Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (w/ Hard-Ons)

The band will also reissue their 2014 album Live at Paddington Town Hall 12th December 1977, via Citadel Records to coincide with the new tour.

Radio Birdman is one of the most influential bands in the Australian punk scene. Formed in 1974 in Sydney by Deniz Tek and Rob Younger, the band's name comes from the lyrics of the song 1970 by The Stooges.

The actual lyric "radio burning" was misheard as "radio birdman." The band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame (Australian Recording Industry Association) in 2007.

