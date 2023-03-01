Railway employee exposed for accessing BTS’ RM’s personal information unauthorized, is heavily criticized by netizens

An employee from Korail, a railway company in South Korea, is being heavily criticized for looking into BTS’ RM’s personal information through his train reservation details, reported SBS News on March 1, 2023.

The news channel reported that the Korail employee accessed the information, which included the idol's home address and phone number, among other details, completely unauthorized. While certain departments have the authority to check customer information, the accused was apparently from another department.

Additionally, the employee has reportedly been doing so for the past four years. The person even checked RM’s personal information nearly 18 times.

yoonch-mon⁷ @ritzyjoon 김무원 @jooniefighting 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? https://t.co/P3xwX7PZp6 what the fvck, an employee of KoRail had een accessing NJs private info forover 3 years, information which is illegal to have including his phone number and address and got let off with just a suspension, r u kidding that person needs to be put behind bars twitter.com/jooniefighting… what the fvck, an employee of KoRail had een accessing NJs private info forover 3 years, information which is illegal to have including his phone number and address and got let off with just a suspension, r u kidding that person needs to be put behind bars twitter.com/jooniefighting…

As a BTS member and leader, RM is a prominent celebrity in South Korea, and fans are aware of the difficulties an idol faces due to obsessive fans or the amount of times they have to change phone numbers. The news naturally took many fans by surprise, who criticized the employee.

Korail employee who accessed BTS’ RM’s personal information says he did it “out of curiosity”

t⁷♡ @bts_we_are_7 an employee of korail, which is the national railway operator in SK managed by a whole minister was able to access joon’s train ticketing information as well as his personal information, his address, mobile phone number & more. Leave Namjoon alone!!!



BIGHIT PROTECT RM an employee of korail, which is the national railway operator in SK managed by a whole minister was able to access joon’s train ticketing information as well as his personal information, his address, mobile phone number & more. Leave Namjoon alone!!!BIGHIT PROTECT RM https://t.co/BQpdpbmiY2

On March 1, SBS News ran a report of a Korail employee having access to the personal information of BTS’ RM since 2019. The employee, henceforth referred to as Mr. A, had been checking the Indigo rapper’s information via the idol's train reservation details. He first gained access to RM’s train ticketing details and then accessed his home address and more.

Mr. A, an IT employee, was caught doing so in the company’s internal audit last month. After the investigation, Korail discovered that he read the BTS leader’s personal information through the reservation system. The company prohibits the collection of customers’ personal details other than for business purposes, reported SBS News.

It was also reported that Mr. A illegally checked BTS RM’ s information out of curiosity. He told SBS News:

“I accessed it simply out of curiosity, and I'll be reflecting on myself.”

piira_ @yoongibabygurl_ accessing and looking for personal information (address, tel no) of namjoon's train ticket from 2019 and the reason is "curious" like your life is not that important dude accessing and looking for personal information (address, tel no) of namjoon's train ticket from 2019 and the reason is "curious" like your life is not that important dude https://t.co/DgAqHqlPyc

The report also claimed that Mr. A told others that he had information on BTS’ RM. He also reportedly gave his friend the BTS leader’s ticketing details for them to book a seat next to him. Mr. A was reportedly fired from his job.

Fans vehemently demand BIGHIT MUSIC take action against the Korail employee

Barely an hour after the news broke, ARMYs took to Twitter to express their frustration at the employee. International fans on Twitter joined others and demanded that Mr. A be put behind bars.

Ayaka ⁷(slow) @061313purple

I hope Namjoon still gets to go to places where he wants to without having to worry twitter.com/jooniefighting… 김무원 @jooniefighting 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? https://t.co/P3xwX7PZp6 This is unbelievable and to think that employee had his personal info for 3 years is absolutely terrifying. That employee getting away with just a suspension doesn’t sit right with me.I hope Namjoon still gets to go to places where he wants to without having to worry This is unbelievable and to think that employee had his personal info for 3 years is absolutely terrifying. That employee getting away with just a suspension doesn’t sit right with me.I hope Namjoon still gets to go to places where he wants to without having to worry😢 twitter.com/jooniefighting…

Thousands of fans tagged BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE’s official Twitter accounts to demand that they take strict action against the Korail employee. They also called out the agencies for allegedly not taking care of their artists’ privacy. Two months ago, a legion of ARMYs called out Hwaeomsa monks for publishing their conversation with BTS’ RM without his permission.

The fact that the Korail employee had access to the BTS leader’s information since 2019 is a dreadful thing to imagine for the ARMY fandom. They went all out in criticizing the railway company, the employee, and BTS’ agency.

fan account 🛣️🪞 @theastronaurt 김무원 @jooniefighting 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? https://t.co/P3xwX7PZp6 so many privacy invading things have been happening w the tannies this is the 2nd time this has happened w joon. First the monk thing and now this. This one is absolutely unacceptable @BIGHIT_MUSIC something needs to be done asap twitter.com/jooniefighting… so many privacy invading things have been happening w the tannies this is the 2nd time this has happened w joon. First the monk thing and now this. This one is absolutely unacceptable @BIGHIT_MUSIC something needs to be done asap twitter.com/jooniefighting…

ᴱᴺ⁻Taeverse⁷ @Blue_Pepper20 @BIGHIT_MUSIC



BIGHIT PROTECT RM 김무원 @jooniefighting 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? 코레일 직원이 RM의 예약내역, 개인정보를 열람해 사생짓하고 친구한테는 옆자리 끊어주고. @korail_official 은 국민 개인정보를 이렇게 허술하게 관리하나요? https://t.co/P3xwX7PZp6 suspending or firing them won't work, we want them to be jailed. how many times he has to go through this for you to take action? THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE @HYBEOFFICIALtwt BIGHIT PROTECT RM twitter.com/jooniefighting… suspending or firing them won't work, we want them to be jailed. how many times he has to go through this for you to take action? THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC BIGHIT PROTECT RM twitter.com/jooniefighting…

hani⁷on the street ♡🪞 @itsbtszone so this employee was taking advantage of their work just to get access to namjoon's private information without his permission.. and not only was he able to access it but also give it away for 3 years.. this is so scary and fcked up. im speechless. so this employee was taking advantage of their work just to get access to namjoon's private information without his permission.. and not only was he able to access it but also give it away for 3 years.. this is so scary and fcked up. im speechless. https://t.co/6NuXU9hW69

🌊 94⁷ @rkiveindigos



HYBE AND BIGHIT BETTER SUE

hourly namjin 🧑‍🚀👖 @NamjinHourly before the monk now the employee of a train station... leave alone namjoon before the monk now the employee of a train station... leave alone namjoon https://t.co/QoBiFG33cJ

Meanwhile, since going solo, RM has released the album Indigo with multiple artist features and has appeared on several Korean variety shows too.

