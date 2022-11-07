First Look: BTS RM looks smart in the debut group poster of tvN’s 'The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge’

tvN revealed the first poster and a motion poster video of their upcoming infotainment variety show, The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge, featuring BTS RM.

Kim Namjoon (RM)

“In one person, there’s one history, in one person, there’s one star

Shining with 7 billion lights, 7 billion worlds.” (*lyrics of Mikrokosmos)+

Namjoon's introduction on the website for <The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge>
Kim Namjoon (RM)|MC
"In one person, there's one history, in one person, there's one star
Shining with 7 billion lights, 7 billion worlds." (*lyrics of Mikrokosmos)

The hand-painted yellow poster features BTS' leader as the main MC alongside film director Jang Hang-jun, who will be the co-MC on The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

The poster and the motion video also feature other guest panelists, including novelist Kim Young-ha, physicist Kim Sang-wook, scientist Lee Ho, and astronomer Dr. Shim Chae-kyung.

tvN revealed that the infotainment variety show will air on December 2, at 8:50 pm KST.

“MC RM” trends as ARMYs cheer for BTS’ leader as he marks his highly anticipated return to variety shows

Not only is The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge coming back with a new season, but the BTS leader will also be making his much-awaited return to Korean variety shows with the fourth season of the aforementioned variety show. The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge is a sequel to the Useless Knowledge franchise shows The Dictionary of Useless Crime Knowledge and The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge.

The variety show explores different fields of study, including literature, medicine, math, physics, and astronomy, where the selected panelists choose a topic or question for the day and debate over it.

ARMYs took to Twitter to trend “MC RM” sharing their excitement upon the anticipation of watching him in leader mode.

Fans know that the BTS leader loves books and reading, as he is often spotted reading and recommending books, trying to broaden his horizons both as an artist and as an intellectual.

The BTS frontman is also a huge aficionado of The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge series.

the first teaser for dictionary of useless human knowledge is out 🤩 mc namjoon is coming!!!!

MC NAMJOON IS COMING DECEMBER 2ND LETS GOO

It’s been a while since he was associated with variety shows and hosting. The Moonchild singer was part of Hot Brain: Problematic Men in 2015 as a cast member for the first 22 episodes. Hot Brain: Problematic Men consists of six men who answer questions about a particular theme. His appearance on the show many years ago made him a household name in Korea. Fan favorite episodes include his appearances with EXO’s leader Suho and GOT7’s Jackson.

He has also hosted SBS' Inkigayo with Jin and BTOB's Sungjae, KCON New York with K-pop soloist Ailee, and M Countdown with co-BTS members j-hope and Jimin.

BTS leader’s upcoming album and speculated collaborations

Takeaways from RM and Pharrell Williams' Rolling Stone conversation



1. BTS sang a song on Pharrell's new album

2. RM and Pharrell to have a collaboration coming

1. BTS sang a song on Pharrell's new album
2. RM and Pharrell to have a collaboration coming
3. RM has completed 90% work on his solo debut album

The BTS leader is all set to release his debut solo album on November 25. He previously released two mixtapes, RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018. He is the third member of the group to release a solo album, following j-hope, who released Jack in the Box, and Jin, who released The Astronaut.

With the announcement of his new album, it is speculated that he will be collaborating with several Korean and international artists.

In a recent interview with reputed music publication Rolling Stone, he revealed that he has been featured on Pharrell Williams’ upcoming album, Phirends. Williams, impressed by his talent and work ethic, offered to be featured on the BTS leader's new album as well, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

It was recently confirmed that the BTS frontman will be collaborating with veteran Korean rock band Cherry Filter, known for their songs Sweet Little Kitty and Flying Duck.

It is heavily speculated that he might be collaborating with singer BIBI as well, though this hasn't been confirmed by either artist and are mere rumors at the moment.

