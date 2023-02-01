“Really lost his wife to go 8-9”: Hilarious Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen memes erupt in the wake of retirement announcement 

American soccer superstar Tom Brady took to Twitter to announce his decision to retire from the game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP shared a video saying he was retiring “for good”:

“I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

Tom Brady @TomBrady 🏻 Truly grateful on this day. Thank you Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/j2s2sezvSS

Speaking about his retirement announcement last year, Brady said:

“I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year so.”

The footballer then thanked everyone who played a key role in his life during his successful career and mentioned:

“Really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me: my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors — I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady first announced his retirement on February 1, 2022. However, six weeks later, he announced that he would continue playing as he had “unfinished business.”

On a personal front, Brady’s wife of 13 years Gisele Bundchen also announced their divorce in October following months of speculation.

The news of Brady’s retirement sparked a memefest online as news of the couple allegedly fighting over the former's initial retirement announcement often made headlines last year.

Several social media users also said that the legendary quarterback “lost his wife to go 8-9”:

who youuu? @takeCARAyaself_ Tom Brady really lost his wife to go 8-9 and lose by 17 to the cowboys in the wildcard. That’s wild Tom Brady really lost his wife to go 8-9 and lose by 17 to the cowboys in the wildcard. That’s wild

Tom Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won six titles with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 23-year career. He also made history as the only player to be named Super Bowl MVP five times.

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement amid Gisele Bundchen divorce

Tom Brady's retirement amid Gisele Bundchen divorce sparked memefest online

On Wednesday, Tom Brady took to social media to announce his retirement from the NFL, a year after the initial announcement.

The news comes in the wake of his divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen and alleged speculation about the couple's marriage being impacted by the athlete's decision to un-retire last year.

Brady's latest announcement also sparked a memefest online, with several social media users taking to Twitter to react to the retirement with a barrage of hilarious memes and funny comments:

Clay Thomas O. @coberholtzer52 Tom Brady really lost his wife to come back and go 8-9 and lose to the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Tom Brady really lost his wife to come back and go 8-9 and lose to the Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

🅿️owered By BlueChew @skolldaddy Tom Brady pulling up to Gisele’s house to try and rekindle the marriage as Pete Davidson is leaving



Tom Brady pulling up to Gisele’s house to try and rekindle the marriage as Pete Davidson is leaving https://t.co/fM296zCEMq

🇵🇷 @ou1ixes Tom Brady pulling up to Gisele’s house after retiring Tom Brady pulling up to Gisele’s house after retiring https://t.co/2QBuaau6Oh

kam 🤍 @KamKizar tom brady exactly one month from now after his plan to get gisele back doesn’t work tom brady exactly one month from now after his plan to get gisele back doesn’t work https://t.co/OelCAwpscK

alex @AlexUlrichh Tom Brady when he realizes his marriage with Gisele fell apart so he could play one last season only to miss the playoffs entirely…



Tom Brady when he realizes his marriage with Gisele fell apart so he could play one last season only to miss the playoffs entirely…https://t.co/z7KiyhKUKM

ORIGINAL MEMES @Hoodplugcomedyy Tom Brady running to Gisele house to take her back: Tom Brady running to Gisele house to take her back: https://t.co/HDTqv9DQqq

Quintonio Brown @QuintonioBrown Tom Brady retired a year after Gisele wanted him to and all it cost him was his marriage, his kids, and his first losing season in the NFL… Tom Brady retired a year after Gisele wanted him to and all it cost him was his marriage, his kids, and his first losing season in the NFL…

Tom Brady's final season came to an end in the Buccaneers' 31-14 play-off defeat in January.

Following his initial retirement announcement in 2022, Brady decided to take back his decision and returned to the NFL after saying that he belonged “on the field” and not “in the stands.”

An insider allegedly told Page Six at the time that the decision had a negative impact on Brady’s marriage to Bundchen:

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Nearly a month later, the pair announced that they had decided to call it quits and confirmed they had finalized their divorce through separate statements.

