Rhod Gilbert illness: Everything to know about Welsh comedian's cancer diagnosis 

Rhod Gilbert made a return to television screens on March 17, 2024, participating in the Celebrity Bake Off for their 'Stand Up 2 Cancer' special. The 55-year-old comedian, who revealed his stage four head and neck cancer diagnosis in June 2022, joined Danny Dyer, Yinka Bokinni, and Leigh Francis on the Channel 4 program.

Gilbert shared his cancer journey, describing experiencing severe spasms in his face, tightness of muscles, and a sore throat. After a biopsy, doctors reportedly diagnosed the comedian with stage four cancer in 2022.

In October 2023, Gilbert announced that he had his first clear cancer scan after undergoing treatment.

Rhod Gilbert's stage four head and neck cancer diagnosis: Details explored

Rhod Gilbert's battle with stage four head and neck cancer began when he started experiencing "pain and tightness" in his throat, leading to the cancellation of his comedy shows.

During a fundraising walk for Cardiff's Velindre Cancer Centre, he reportedly discovered a tumor on his neck. Shortly after, he received a cancer diagnosis and had to go through radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. According to the charity's official website, Rhod received treatment at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, after serving as a patron for over 10 years.

As per comedian's website, his documentary titled Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck, Gilbert reveals that he got diagnosed with cancer in June 2022 due to a virus called HPV. The documentary chronicles Gilbert's challenging journey and contains intimate video diaries that showcase various ups and downs Gilbert went through during his treatment journey.

Speaking of his diagnosis, Rhod Gilbert told Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer that he was "surprised" to see his cancer diagnosis. He said:

"I've led five fundraising treks all over the world, I do stand-up comedy nights to raise money, I hosted quizzes… it's been a big part of my life for the last 10 years, so imagine my surprise when I was diagnosed with cancer. Which p***ed me off no end, because I thought I'd have life-long immunity! Apparently not."

In January 2023, Rhod Gilbert told The Guardian that he could not "stop thinking" about his diagnosis. He also had to reportedly cancel his shows at the beginning of the year, as he was required to undergo surgery for his gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections.

Before Rhod Gilbert began his treatment, he approached a documentary crew to film his treatment to raise awareness about cancer. As per its official description, the documentary follows the comedian through "18 months of hope and hell" as he deals with his illness.

In October 2023, Gilbert reportedly received his first clear cancer scan. He told RadioTimes that it was "the best day" of his life. The comedian said:

"My latest scan had shown the cancer was in the areas they knew about, but it wasn't in my lungs or my brain. The best thing was that the tumor had gone, and it was once again an ordinary blood vessel."

Rhod Gilbert spoke about his "challenging journey" with cancer in Celebrity Bake Off

Upon signing up for Celebrity Bake Off in February, 2024, Gilbert uploaded an Instagram post about his appearance on the show. In his post, Rhod mentioned that he was "very lucky and emotional" to be part of the show. He added that years back, people "did not survive" what he had. He wrote:

"For me, it’s quite a big thing to be here, because I am recovering from head and neck cancer, and it was a very challenging journey. Years ago, people didn’t survive what I had. The research that has gone into it is the reason I’m alive. So doing this show is obviously very emotional, and I feel very lucky to be here."

Rhod Gilbert appeared on the 'Stand Up for Cancer' segment of The Great Celebrity Bake Off on March 17, 2024.