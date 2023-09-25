Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit live tour 2024-25: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert is set to return to the stage with a massive new tour after a challenging battle with cancer. The comedian has announced a tour titled Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit, scheduled to include over 100 shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2024 and 2025.

Rhod Gilbert took to Instagram on Monday, September 25, 2023, to share his excitement and gratitude:

"After the year I've had, it's wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can't wait to get back on stage, and I'm ready to get way too personal about life's recent ups and downs. When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***."

Rhod Gilbert's journey back to the comedy stage has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2022, he faced a life-altering diagnosis of cancer, which required him to undergo a regimen of treatments, including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

Through it all, he maintained a positive attitude and never lost his sense of humor. Earlier this month, Rhod Gilbert expressed his deep gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS) and the Velindre Cancer Centre for their unwavering support throughout his battle with cancer. He credited their dedication and care as instrumental in his recovery and ability to return to the spotlight.

Presale tickets for Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit will go on sale from 10 am on Wednesday, September 27. General sale tickets will go on sale at 10 am local time on Friday, September 29, via rhodgilbertcomedian.com and Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the comedian's social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Rhod Gilbert's tour will begin in Yeovil and end in Dublin

Rhod Gilbert will kick off the month-long tour with his Yeovil concert, scheduled for January 13, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the comedian will finish his massive tour with a final show in Dublin on October 25, 2025.

Here are the dates and venues of Rhod Gilbert's tour:

January 13, 2024 - Yeovil, Westlands Entertainment Venue

January 14, 2024 - Barnstaple, The Queens Theatre

January 16, 2024 - Bromley, Churchill Theatre

January 17, 2024 - Chesterfield, Winding Wheel

January 18, 2024 - Powys, The Hafren

January 19, 2024 - Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

January 23, 2024 - Hayes, The Beck Theatre

January 24, 2024 - Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

January 25, 2024 - Bedford, Bedford Corn Exchange

January 29, 2024 - Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange Kings Lynn

January 30, 2024 - Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre

January 31, 2024 - Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre

May 3, 2024 - Salford Quays, The Lowry

May 4, 2024 - Salford Quays, The Lowry

May 8, 2024 - Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

May 9, 2024 - Guildford, G Live Guildford

May 10, 2024 - Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 16, 2024 - Warrington, Pyramid and Parr Hall

May 23, 2024 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

May 24, 2024 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

May 26, 2024 - Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre

June 6, 2024 - Bradford, St Georges Hall, Bradford

June 7, 2024 - Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre

June 12, 2024 - Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

June 13, 2024 - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre

June 14, 2024 - Peterborough, New Theatre Peterborough

June 15, 2024 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

June 20, 2024 - York, York Barbican

June 22, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

June 27, 2024 - Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

June 29, 2024 - Basingstoke, The Anvil

July 4, 2024 - Croydon, Fairfield Halls

July 5, 2024 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

July 6, 2024 - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

September 28, 2024 - Woking, New Victoria Theatre

October 2, 2024 - Cheltenham, Cheltenham Town Hall

October 10, 2024 - Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton

October 11, 2024 - Wrexham, William Aston Hall

October 12, 2024 - Blackburn, King George's Hall

October 18, 2024 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

October 19, 2024 - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall

October 24, 2024 - Torquay, Princess Theatre - Torquay

October 26, 2024 - Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

November 8, 2024 - Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

November 9, 2024 - Halifax, Victoria Theatre

November 13, 2024 - Buxton, Opera House Buxton

November 15, 2024 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

November 16, 2024 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

November 20, 2024 - Rhyl, Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

November 22, 2024 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

November 23, 2024 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

November 27, 2024 - Lowestoft, Marina Theatre

November 28, 2024 - Grimsby, Grimsby Auditorium

November 29, 2024 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts

December 05, 2024 - Brighton, Brighton Dome

December 07, 2024 - Bristol, Bristol Beacon

January 31, 2025 - Aberystwyth, Aberystwyth Arts Centre

April 09, 2025 - Northampton, Royal and Derngate

April 10, 2025 - Doncaster, Doncaster Dome

April 11, 2025 - Hull, Connexin Live Rhod Gilbert - Premium Balcony

April 11, 2025 - Hull, Connexin Live Rhod Gilbert

April 12, 2025 - Derby, Derby Arena

April 24, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

April 25, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

May 16, 2025 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

May 24, 2025 - Colchester, Charter Hall

June 06, 2025 - Cumbria, Kendal Leisure Centre

June 07, 2025 - Carlisle, Carlisle Sands Centre

June 12, 2025 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 19, 2025 - Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall

June 20, 2025 - Perth, Perth Concert Hall

June 25, 2025 - Oxford, New Theatre Oxford

June 27, 2025 - Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

July 16, 2025 - Chatham, Central Theatre

July 17, 2025 - Dorset, Weymouth Pavilion

October 01, 2025 - Dorking, Dorking Hall

October 02, 2025 - St Albans, Alban Arena

October 04, 2025 - Stevenage, Stevenage Concert Hall

October 08, 2025 - Crawley, Hawth Theatre

October 09, 2025 - Harrogate, The Royal Hall

October 10, 2025 - Scarborough, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall

October 11, 2025 - Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall

November 12, 2025 - Dunstable, Grove Theatre

November 13, 2025 - High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatre

October 17, 2025 - Cork, C, IE, Cork Opera House

October 18, 2025 - Cork, C, IE, Cork Opera House

October 24, 2025 - Dublin, D2, IE, 3 Olympia Theatre

October 25, 2025 - Dublin, D2, IE, 3 Olympia Theatre

Rhod Gilbert is a familiar face on television and radio, frequently appearing on panel shows and showcasing his stand-up comedy skills on notable platforms like the Royal Variety Performance. Additionally, he has hosted a weekly program on BBC Radio Wales, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.