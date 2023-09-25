Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit live tour 2024-25: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert is set to return to the stage with a massive new tour after a challenging battle with cancer. The comedian has announced a tour titled Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit, scheduled to include over 100 shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2024 and 2025.
Rhod Gilbert took to Instagram on Monday, September 25, 2023, to share his excitement and gratitude:
"After the year I've had, it's wonderful to be alive and going back on the road. I can't wait to get back on stage, and I'm ready to get way too personal about life's recent ups and downs. When life gives you lemons, you have to squeeze them 'til the comedy juice flows, so prepare for some dark but funny s***."
Rhod Gilbert's journey back to the comedy stage has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2022, he faced a life-altering diagnosis of cancer, which required him to undergo a regimen of treatments, including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Through it all, he maintained a positive attitude and never lost his sense of humor. Earlier this month, Rhod Gilbert expressed his deep gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS) and the Velindre Cancer Centre for their unwavering support throughout his battle with cancer. He credited their dedication and care as instrumental in his recovery and ability to return to the spotlight.
Presale tickets for Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit will go on sale from 10 am on Wednesday, September 27. General sale tickets will go on sale at 10 am local time on Friday, September 29, via rhodgilbertcomedian.com and Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the comedian's social media handles to stay updated on the tour.
Rhod Gilbert's tour will begin in Yeovil and end in Dublin
Rhod Gilbert will kick off the month-long tour with his Yeovil concert, scheduled for January 13, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the comedian will finish his massive tour with a final show in Dublin on October 25, 2025.
Here are the dates and venues of Rhod Gilbert's tour:
- January 13, 2024 - Yeovil, Westlands Entertainment Venue
- January 14, 2024 - Barnstaple, The Queens Theatre
- January 16, 2024 - Bromley, Churchill Theatre
- January 17, 2024 - Chesterfield, Winding Wheel
- January 18, 2024 - Powys, The Hafren
- January 19, 2024 - Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
- January 23, 2024 - Hayes, The Beck Theatre
- January 24, 2024 - Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- January 25, 2024 - Bedford, Bedford Corn Exchange
- January 29, 2024 - Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange Kings Lynn
- January 30, 2024 - Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
- January 31, 2024 - Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- May 3, 2024 - Salford Quays, The Lowry
- May 4, 2024 - Salford Quays, The Lowry
- May 8, 2024 - Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
- May 9, 2024 - Guildford, G Live Guildford
- May 10, 2024 - Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- May 16, 2024 - Warrington, Pyramid and Parr Hall
- May 23, 2024 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- May 24, 2024 - Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- May 26, 2024 - Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- June 6, 2024 - Bradford, St Georges Hall, Bradford
- June 7, 2024 - Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- June 12, 2024 - Aylesbury, The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
- June 13, 2024 - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
- June 14, 2024 - Peterborough, New Theatre Peterborough
- June 15, 2024 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- June 20, 2024 - York, York Barbican
- June 20, 2024 - York, York Barbican
- June 22, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- June 27, 2024 - Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- June 29, 2024 - Basingstoke, The Anvil
- July 4, 2024 - Croydon, Fairfield Halls
- July 5, 2024 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- July 6, 2024 - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- September 28, 2024 - Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- October 2, 2024 - Cheltenham, Cheltenham Town Hall
- October 10, 2024 - Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
- October 11, 2024 - Wrexham, William Aston Hall
- October 12, 2024 - Blackburn, King George's Hall
- October 18, 2024 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- October 19, 2024 - Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- October 24, 2024 - Torquay, Princess Theatre - Torquay
- October 26, 2024 - Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- November 8, 2024 - Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- November 9, 2024 - Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- November 13, 2024 - Buxton, Opera House Buxton
- November 15, 2024 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- November 16, 2024 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- November 20, 2024 - Rhyl, Rhyl Pavilion Theatre
- November 22, 2024 - Swansea, Swansea Arena
- November 23, 2024 - Swansea, Swansea Arena
- November 27, 2024 - Lowestoft, Marina Theatre
- November 28, 2024 - Grimsby, Grimsby Auditorium
- November 29, 2024 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts
- December 05, 2024 - Brighton, Brighton Dome
- December 07, 2024 - Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- January 31, 2025 - Aberystwyth, Aberystwyth Arts Centre
- April 09, 2025 - Northampton, Royal and Derngate
- April 10, 2025 - Doncaster, Doncaster Dome
- April 11, 2025 - Hull, Connexin Live Rhod Gilbert - Premium Balcony
- April 11, 2025 - Hull, Connexin Live Rhod Gilbert
- April 12, 2025 - Derby, Derby Arena
- April 24, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- April 25, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- May 16, 2025 - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- May 24, 2025 - Colchester, Charter Hall
- June 06, 2025 - Cumbria, Kendal Leisure Centre
- June 07, 2025 - Carlisle, Carlisle Sands Centre
- June 12, 2025 - London, Eventim Apollo
- June 19, 2025 - Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- June 20, 2025 - Perth, Perth Concert Hall
- June 25, 2025 - Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
- June 27, 2025 - Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- July 16, 2025 - Chatham, Central Theatre
- July 17, 2025 - Dorset, Weymouth Pavilion
- October 01, 2025 - Dorking, Dorking Hall
- October 02, 2025 - St Albans, Alban Arena
- October 04, 2025 - Stevenage, Stevenage Concert Hall
- October 08, 2025 - Crawley, Hawth Theatre
- October 09, 2025 - Harrogate, The Royal Hall
- October 10, 2025 - Scarborough, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall
- October 11, 2025 - Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall
- November 12, 2025 - Dunstable, Grove Theatre
- November 13, 2025 - High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatre
- October 17, 2025 - Cork, C, IE, Cork Opera House
- October 18, 2025 - Cork, C, IE, Cork Opera House
- October 24, 2025 - Dublin, D2, IE, 3 Olympia Theatre
- October 25, 2025 - Dublin, D2, IE, 3 Olympia Theatre
Rhod Gilbert is a familiar face on television and radio, frequently appearing on panel shows and showcasing his stand-up comedy skills on notable platforms like the Royal Variety Performance. Additionally, he has hosted a weekly program on BBC Radio Wales, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.