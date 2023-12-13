RHONC's Luann de Lesseps performs seasonal hits on The Masked Singer's Holiday Sing-Along

Fox’s The Masked Singer is quickly stumbling to the end of season 10 with a host of performances from a number of masked celebrities. Each week, a new celebrity with an incredibly animated costume sees their identity revealed on the show.

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONC) star Luann de Lesseps was also part of the show, initially performing in several episodes as Hibiscus. However, she ended up losing out in the November 8 episode where her identity was revealed.

On the occasion of the holiday season and the fact that The Masked Singer season 10 will come to an end on December 20, a few days before Christmas even arrives, Fox held a Holiday Sing-Along, a two-hour special episode that saw a range of celebrities from the season return to perform on a number of Christmas specials. Among them was RHONC’s Luann de Lesseps.

RHONC’s Luann de Lesseps performed What Do I Want for Christmas in The Masked Singer Holiday Season special

A number of other celebrities from season 10 also returned for the special episode to perform on a range of Holiday Singles. Her rendition of the song saw her change some of the lyrics to words that were more in line with her personality.

For example, as the song talked about the kind of gifts that she wanted for Christmas, she played around with the lyrics to include a Cartier watch, a Tiffany bracelet, and even a Chanel bag on her list of demands.

The original song that she chose had earlier seen a rendition from de Lesseps during RHONC Season 13. The reality TV star returned to the recent episode wearing the same HIbiscus costume that she initially arrived wearing. The performance and her overall appearance on The Masked Singer appear to also be related to her own music releases that she has recently been working on.

Currently, Luann de Lesseps is working on her Countess Cabaret tour, which has also included multiple cities in Canada as show venues. Furthermore, the grand finale performance of her tour will take place in New York City, which is also related to her Bravo show appearances.

De Lesseps will perform at 54 Below in New York from December 21–23 as part of her final stop during the ongoing tour. Regardless, the celebrity has been in the news recently after a performance in Atlanta saw a brief hiccup.

A microphone malfunction left her with little choice as de Lesseps decided to invite the audience to a singalong of a David Bowie song, Let’s Dance.

With her taking part in a similar singalong as part of The Masked Singer, de Lesseps has looked determined to kickstart her career as a musician as well in recent months. That, as far as The Masked Singer is concerned, resulted in a brilliant singalong performance that revolved around the holiday spirit.

Further episodes of The Masked Singer can be watched every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with the finale set to air on December 20.