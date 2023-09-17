RHONY alum Ramona Singer claps back at Sai De Silva for calling her names

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) newbie Sai De Silva recently became the talk of the town after she called the veteran cast member Ramona Singer names. Sai later appeared on Watch What Happens Live and also sat down for an exclusive interview with Page Six, during which she made multiple comments on her first interaction with Singer in 2022.

This was when Ramona snapped and dissed her on the latest episode of her podcast, Turtle Time with Avery and Ramona Singer. This feud has been making headlines for a little over a month, with both parties grabbing any chance possible to share their perspective on the matter.

Singer recently linked Sai's behavior to an attempt to be "semi-relevant," with the latter yet to respond to her comment.

"She wants to be relevant" - RHONY alum Ramona Singer responds to Sai calling her names

RHONY's Ramona Singer and Sai De Silva (Images via Instagram/@ramonasinger and @scoutthecity)

RHONY's Ramona Singer and Sai De Silva found themselves in the midst of controversy when the latter recounted the first time she met the alum and said it was an unpleasant, unwelcoming interaction. She appeared in two episodes of Watch What Happens Live and also spoke to Page Six as she called Singer a "b**ch" and an "as**ole," owing to her interpretation of her response during their first meeting.

Sai called Ramona out for treating her like an annoying fan when she approached her at Art Basel in 2022. She claimed that when she told the RHONY veteran that she was starring in the "new era" of the series, Ramona flipped her hair and wished her luck, saying she'd need it. Sai believed this was done with unkind intent and spoke to Page Six about the same in July 2023.

"She treated me like a big, like not a good fan, like oh... and after that I proceeded to say, 'Oh I just wanted to introduce myself, I'm on the reboot, the new era.' And she said, 'Honey, good luck. You're gonna need it,'" Sai said.

Ramona turned a blind eye to this for the first few weeks but decided to address the elephant in the room on September 13 on her podcast, Turtle Time with Avery and Ramona Singer. She also dropped a hint about the subject, informing the audience that she was ready to clear up the "false narrative."

In the podcast, Avery pointed out that the RHONY cast member could be taking a dig at Ramona since every quarrel between the two, brings Sai publicity, helping her remain in the spotlight.

Ramona was in agreement with this perspective and said:

"She wants to be relevant in the press and what better way to be relevant?"

Addressing the Art Basel incident, Ramona stated she was engulfed by an "overwhelming" feeling due to the sea of people that were surrounding her at the event. Initially not recognizing Sai, she didn't pay her much heed. She admitted that her expression during the exchange could've contributed to Sai's first impression of her, but she had no "malicious" motives.

The former RHONY star went on to provide clarity about the situation, saying that she didn't have any ill will towards Sai. She also stated that they had reconciled after the incident took place last year, making her unsure about why this was being brought up now.

"I admit my face wasn't embracing because I get bombarded a lot by people, and I wasn't sure – do I know her?" Ramona said.

Their DMs were also discussed in her podcast, where she stated that the hatchet had been buried in a conversation with Sai, which ended with the "heart emoji" and the duo exchanged phone numbers. Receipts of this were shown to Sai during one of her WWHL appearances. However, she claimed to have only ever sent Ramona one message and denied the rest.

During the podcast, Ramona mentioned she had also taken to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie with Sai to showcase this new bond because "women should support women." She boasted about her near-million followers on the platform, saying that this gesture would help Sai gain a wider reach and drive more viewers to the new season of RHONY.

Despite the stinging comments made by them both, Ramona ended the latest episode of her podcast by wishing Sai the best.

The next episode of RHONY will air on September 17 at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.