Rick Caruso controversy explained as Katy Perry's fourth of July tweet sparks online backlash

American pop star Katy Perry was slammed online after she tweeted about US women having 'fewer rights' on the Fourth of July, in the wake of the recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling.
On July 4, the 37-year-old took to her Twitter handle to attack the Supreme Court's recent decision on abortion rights of women and expressed her displeasure with it.
"“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."
However, minutes after her pro-choice tweet, netizens bashed her online since, at one point, she backed billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, who had earlier stated in his interviews that he opposed abortion in most cases.
Katy Perry's candidate of choice, Rick Caruso, is known to switch his stance on the abortion rights
In May 2022, CBS News reported that the Los Angeles chapter of the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project had slammed Caruso, who happens to be a mayoral candidate, for his previous interviews where he claimed to oppose abortion and asked him to apologize publicly.
At the time, the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was in drafts. Disagreeing with it in a Twitter thread, Caruso tweeted:
He further stated that his "position has always been clear" and supports "women's right to choose." Caruso added that he was "proud" to reside in a state where women's rights are endorsed and protected.
However, per the publication, Caruso had a different stance on the abortion debate. Planned Parenthood pointed to an interview from 2007 in Los Angeles Magazine where the 63-year-old stated that he would back up stem cell research but was against abortion in most cases.
When the politician questioned his responses in the published article, his campaign said it would avoid commenting on certain stories, but Caruso "has always been pro-choice."
Rick Caruso, who claims to be a supporter of Roe v. Wade, tweeted that he was "outraged" when the Supreme Court struck the ruling down.
"It's wrong, plan and simple, and makes millions of women unsafe and unequal under the law. I want every woman in Los Angeles to know, I will do all I can to ensure women's reproductive rights are protected. I will stand with you and my heart breaks with you on this devastating day."
Twitter was not happy with Katy Perry's Fourth of July tweet
After Katy Perry expressed her disappointment with the recent ruling on women's rights to abortion, the Twitterati slammed her for being a hypocrite for endorsing herself as pro-choice.
Katy Perry is one of the many high-profile personalities who have publicly supported Rick Caruso. Other celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maria Shriver, and Dana Walden, among others.