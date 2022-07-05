Rick Caruso controversy explained as Katy Perry's fourth of July tweet sparks online backlash

American pop star Katy Perry was slammed online after she tweeted about US women having 'fewer rights' on the Fourth of July, in the wake of the recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

On July 4, the 37-year-old took to her Twitter handle to attack the Supreme Court's recent decision on abortion rights of women and expressed her displeasure with it.

"“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."

KATY PERRY @katyperry “Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh “Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh

However, minutes after her pro-choice tweet, netizens bashed her online since, at one point, she backed billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, who had earlier stated in his interviews that he opposed abortion in most cases.

Katy Perry's candidate of choice, Rick Caruso, is known to switch his stance on the abortion rights

In May 2022, CBS News reported that the Los Angeles chapter of the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project had slammed Caruso, who happens to be a mayoral candidate, for his previous interviews where he claimed to oppose abortion and asked him to apologize publicly.

At the time, the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was in drafts. Disagreeing with it in a Twitter thread, Caruso tweeted:

Rick J. Caruso @RickCarusoLA I profoundly disagree with the draft

decision that was made public tonight. If it becomes final, the justices in the majority will have taken away the rights of millions of people in this country and put lives in jeopardy. (1/2) I profoundly disagree with the draftdecision that was made public tonight. If it becomes final, the justices in the majority will have taken away the rights of millions of people in this country and put lives in jeopardy. (1/2)

He further stated that his "position has always been clear" and supports "women's right to choose." Caruso added that he was "proud" to reside in a state where women's rights are endorsed and protected.

However, per the publication, Caruso had a different stance on the abortion debate. Planned Parenthood pointed to an interview from 2007 in Los Angeles Magazine where the 63-year-old stated that he would back up stem cell research but was against abortion in most cases.

When the politician questioned his responses in the published article, his campaign said it would avoid commenting on certain stories, but Caruso "has always been pro-choice."

Rick Caruso, who claims to be a supporter of Roe v. Wade, tweeted that he was "outraged" when the Supreme Court struck the ruling down.

"It's wrong, plan and simple, and makes millions of women unsafe and unequal under the law. I want every woman in Los Angeles to know, I will do all I can to ensure women's reproductive rights are protected. I will stand with you and my heart breaks with you on this devastating day."

Twitter was not happy with Katy Perry's Fourth of July tweet

After Katy Perry expressed her disappointment with the recent ruling on women's rights to abortion, the Twitterati slammed her for being a hypocrite for endorsing herself as pro-choice.

Housing 4 All is Hot @ahouse4all KATY PERRY @katyperry “Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh “Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh Reminder that celebrity girl bosses like Katy Perry & Gweneth Paltro who are now posting about reproductive rights endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor. Caruso has donated over a million dollars to pro-life causes and Republican candidates including Mitch McConnell. twitter.com/katyperry/stat… Reminder that celebrity girl bosses like Katy Perry & Gweneth Paltro who are now posting about reproductive rights endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor. Caruso has donated over a million dollars to pro-life causes and Republican candidates including Mitch McConnell. twitter.com/katyperry/stat…

Donna Howard @Donnachka206 @katyperry Perhaps you should have done a little more research before supporting billionaire Rick Caruso, known anti-abortionist, for Mayor of LA. @katyperry Perhaps you should have done a little more research before supporting billionaire Rick Caruso, known anti-abortionist, for Mayor of LA.

Katie @KayTeeeOh @katyperry Girl you endorsed Rick Caruso maybe sit this one out @katyperry Girl you endorsed Rick Caruso maybe sit this one out

beeeee @beffybadbelly The irony of Katy Perry liking tweets by people angry with the Roe v Wade ruling when she openly supports Rick Caruso for LA mayor - a man who is all for banning abortion. The irony of Katy Perry liking tweets by people angry with the Roe v Wade ruling when she openly supports Rick Caruso for LA mayor - a man who is all for banning abortion.

AndreaS @Nunny_S31 #SnoopDogg #GeorgeLopez #KatyPerry Now that Katy Perry has unleashed the truth about phony celebrities and Rick Caruso, how about we point out the rest of the rich celebs voting their pocketbooks. I'll start. Snoop Dogg, George Lopez and a whole slew of Kardashians. #RickCaruso Now that Katy Perry has unleashed the truth about phony celebrities and Rick Caruso, how about we point out the rest of the rich celebs voting their pocketbooks. I'll start. Snoop Dogg, George Lopez and a whole slew of Kardashians. #RickCaruso #SnoopDogg #GeorgeLopez #KatyPerry

Michael Costanzo @trumpeteer4601 @katyperry So why did you endorse Rick Caruso for LA mayor when he advocates for stripping more rights away from women? He is a well known anti-choice conservative, and you told people to vote for him. @katyperry So why did you endorse Rick Caruso for LA mayor when he advocates for stripping more rights away from women? He is a well known anti-choice conservative, and you told people to vote for him.

🕷Dante Atkins🕷 @DanteAtkins @katyperry Why did you endorse Rick Caruso? A lifelong Republican until he became a democrat out of convenience but has donated hundreds of thousands to anti-choice Republicans? @katyperry Why did you endorse Rick Caruso? A lifelong Republican until he became a democrat out of convenience but has donated hundreds of thousands to anti-choice Republicans?

Lil Pendeja ✨ @angryliliputian twitter.com/katyperry/stat… KATY PERRY @katyperry “Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh “Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh Not so friendly reminder that Katy Perry campaigned for anti-choice LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso like a month ago Not so friendly reminder that Katy Perry campaigned for anti-choice LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso like a month ago💕 twitter.com/katyperry/stat…

James 🇺🇦 @jamesreb @katyperry You support Rick Caruso so you’re either out of touch with real people or paid off by the Caruso campaign. @katyperry You support Rick Caruso so you’re either out of touch with real people or paid off by the Caruso campaign. https://t.co/X5TQ8FtQDr

WUT @wut76543 @katyperry Rick Caruso has supported many government mandated forced birth candidates and you support him. You’re much dimmer than a sparkler. Sit down. @katyperry Rick Caruso has supported many government mandated forced birth candidates and you support him. You’re much dimmer than a sparkler. Sit down.

The Timelord Cometh @Etch_a_Kvetch @katyperry You voted for anti-abortion advocate Rick Caruso. Like all wealthy white women, you are a handmaiden for the oppression of other women because you care more about your wealth than anything else. @katyperry You voted for anti-abortion advocate Rick Caruso. Like all wealthy white women, you are a handmaiden for the oppression of other women because you care more about your wealth than anything else.

☁️³³³ @grandenashe @katyperry and you’re supporting Rick Caruso who is anti abortion so you’re also part of the problem @katyperry and you’re supporting Rick Caruso who is anti abortion so you’re also part of the problem

Barbara McCarren 🐝🦊🐼🐼👽 @barbaramccarren @katyperry Why the HELL are you supporting Rick Caruso's vanity run for mayor? Disgusting. Karen Bass is one of the best candidates running for mayor ANYWHERE. @katyperry Why the HELL are you supporting Rick Caruso's vanity run for mayor? Disgusting. Karen Bass is one of the best candidates running for mayor ANYWHERE.

Katy Perry is one of the many high-profile personalities who have publicly supported Rick Caruso. Other celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maria Shriver, and Dana Walden, among others.

