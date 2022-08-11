Rick Moranis assault case: Homeless man sentenced to two years in prison for attacking ‘Ghostbusters’ actor in 2020

On Tuesday, 37-year-old homeless man Marquis Ventura pleaded guilty to the 2020 assault of Rick Moranis, the 69-year-old actor best known for his role as Louis Tully in the Ghostbusters franchise.

According to the New York Post, in October 2020, Marquis Ventura attacked several individuals in New York City, including Moranis, who was reportedly punched while walking through Central Park West.

Chad Opitz @chadopitz Just a reminder in case you were wondering if today were a good day to randomly assault Rick Moranis. The answer is always NO. Just a reminder in case you were wondering if today were a good day to randomly assault Rick Moranis. The answer is always NO. https://t.co/aqKFO1a8EM

In connection with the alleged crimes, Ventura confessed to six charges, including assault and petty theft. He is also accused of stealing a bottle of champagne from a Soho liquor store.

AP reported that Autumn Levine, the attorney representing Ventura, told the court that the defendant was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. His sentencing will commence on August 23.

The alleged assaults of Rick Moranis and other New Yorkers

According to the Guardian, Rick Moranis was one of many victims subjected to assault in the alleged crime spree of Marquis Ventura, in what the New York City Police Department referred to as a series of "unprovoked" attacks.

Ghostbusters Interdimensional Crossrip Podcast @TheCrossrip NYPD Crime Stoppers @NYPDTips WANTED for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall WANTEDfor ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500Seen him? Know who he is?Call 1-800-577-TIPS orDM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol 🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol https://t.co/s06yNPBUBk This is the man who attacked Rick Moranis, currently wanted for assault. If you have any information see below. twitter.com/NYPDTips/statu… This is the man who attacked Rick Moranis, currently wanted for assault. If you have any information see below. twitter.com/NYPDTips/statu…

In a statement released by Moranis' spokesperson, it was revealed that the actor was not seriously hurt after the assault. The statement read:

“He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes”

The NYPD also released an official statement concerning the assault, stating that,

"The victim suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and traveled by private means to an area hospital for evaluation."

While Rick Moranis and his team gave no further statement, The Guardian reported that many Hollywood mainstays expressed their anger at the attack, such as Marvel star Chris Evans.

Shane Burley @shane_burley1 Trump got coronavirus simply to bury the much more important story of Rick Moranis' assault. Trump got coronavirus simply to bury the much more important story of Rick Moranis' assault.

On a Twitter post, Evans wrote:

“My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

As the NYPD launched an investigation into the assault, the then 35-year-old suspect, Marquis Ventura, was arrested. Following this, he was linked to a petty crime spree just hours after Rick Moranis was attacked. The NYPD soon reported that,

"(The suspect had the) intent to cause serious physical injury to (one) another person."

At his initial arraignment in 2020, prosecutors accused him of assaulting a liquor store owner in Soho. Prosecutors said:

“The defendant threw the bottle at the store owner and then proceeded to repeatedly punch him above the head."

Dave 🌹 @nodank_ Why would anyone assault Rick Moranis? Why would anyone assault Rick Moranis?

Ventura was also linked to the assault of a customer in a Soho Bodega and the attacks of two other men in Greenwich Village and the Bronx. Prosecutors also revealed that he had been arrested on at least 13 other occasions.

Edited by Sayati Das