"Robyn is wrong": Fans slam Robyn after she didn't invite Wendy but only her kids to family fun day on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) Season 7 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members navigating personal relationships, professional commitments, friendships and marital issues. While some dynamics started on a fresh note, others took a turn for the worse, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Robyn decided to ask Candiace to bring Wendy's kids to the fun family day. The decision was made after her altercation with Wendy in the previous episode. Fans, however, felt that Robyn was wrong not to invite Wendy but her kids. One tweeted:

Alien Superstar ⭐️✨ @drhymes_ Robyn is wrong. That’s it. That’s all. She’s a mean girl who is targeting Wendy this season for no reason at all. #RHOP Robyn is wrong. That’s it. That’s all. She’s a mean girl who is targeting Wendy this season for no reason at all. #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular amongst its audience, primarily because the ladies have come in strong with drama this season, keeping the audience hooked to their television screens. Cast members Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton got involved in conflicts and arguments throughout the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Robyn hosts a Family Fun Day for everyone and their kids, but leaves out one of the ladies; Gizelle and Mia are unimpressed by Robyn's hosting skills; Karen falls unexpectedly ill after she catches sight of Charrisse."

Robyn and Wendy talk about their issues on RHOP

On tonight's episode of RHOP, Robyn and Wendy reflected on their argument with their respective husbands. The duo got into an argument on last week's episode and the drama got intense very quickly. While Wendy was talking about Mia's social media posts and the ladies feeling that she was "misleading" everyone with the captions, Robyn felt that she and Gizelle were the only two people being targeted by Wendy.

Wendy, however, revealed that she never targeted the two ladies and was only getting to know the gravity of the situation. She also accused Robyn of calling Mia a liar. After the ladies helped the argument to die down, Robyn invited the ladies and their kids for a fun family day while the children were on spring break. However, she refused to invite Wendy.

On tonight's RHOP episode, Wendy explained the incident to her husband. She stated that she was talking calmly and Robyn unncessarily taegeted her just to pick a fight with her and then invited everyone but her and her kids to the picnic. While Robyn was having the same conversation with her husband and said that she intended to invite everyone before the dance class, the altercation with Wendy made her decide otherwise.

Robyn said:

"But just the way that things ended between Wendy and I, I just think its best that she's not there, but I don't want anyone to think that I'm intentionally leaving her kids out."

The RHOP star then called up fellow cast mate Candiace and asked her to don her "auntie hat" and bring Wendy's kids along. Candiace, however, confessed that Wendy wouldn't agree to leave her kids at a place where she was not invited in the first place.

Later on, Wendy declined the invitation and in a confessional, said:

"I appreciate my girl Candiace...but I wouldn't want to go with someone else, especially at an event that they were not wanted at. That's weird."

Fans react to Robyn not inviting Wendy but her kids to the event on RHOP

Fans felt that it was foolish of Robyn not to invite Wendy but her kids to the fun day. They felt that Wendy wouldn't send her kids someplace where she wasn't invited. Check out what they have to say.

JustAskShari @askshari Now Robyn why would Wendy send her kids somewhere she isn’t invited #rhop Now Robyn why would Wendy send her kids somewhere she isn’t invited #rhop https://t.co/3CBG8qnhD9

Mary's Clearance Rack @IfMarys



This shirt tho... #RHOP Love this activitated Robyn but girl no you can't invite someone's kids and not they mama over some petty drama.This shirt tho... Love this activitated Robyn but girl no you can't invite someone's kids and not they mama over some petty drama. This shirt tho... 😭 #RHOP https://t.co/BeSHqW4XAw

Let It Be @trene_r I wouldn't send my kids w/ someone else knowing that I, 1 wasn't invited initially and 2 this is a guilty conscience invite towards my kids. Robin is crap for that. #RHOP I wouldn't send my kids w/ someone else knowing that I, 1 wasn't invited initially and 2 this is a guilty conscience invite towards my kids. Robin is crap for that. #RHOP

okoya ✨ @okoya_ i truly wonder what be going through robyn’s head bc girl, would you send your kids over to wendy’s event if you weren’t invited. bffr #rhop i truly wonder what be going through robyn’s head bc girl, would you send your kids over to wendy’s event if you weren’t invited. bffr #rhop https://t.co/BfKm3DOyAo

. @HeyBranielle Robyn started this season off so good & then ran 12 steps back. If it was about the kids then extend the damn invite to Wendy smh. Nobody is sending their kids where the mom isn’t allowed. #RHOP Robyn started this season off so good & then ran 12 steps back. If it was about the kids then extend the damn invite to Wendy smh. Nobody is sending their kids where the mom isn’t allowed. #RHOP https://t.co/PHgprDL2uD

FILTHY MILKMAID @orynthiablue I don’t play when it comes to kids. Robyn is very immature for involving them in grown folks drama. I’m glad Wendy didn’t send the kids with Candiace. That would’ve sent the wrong message #RHOP I don’t play when it comes to kids. Robyn is very immature for involving them in grown folks drama. I’m glad Wendy didn’t send the kids with Candiace. That would’ve sent the wrong message #RHOP

Zay @kingxavierf #RHOP Sooo Robyn doesn’t invite Wendy or her kids to a family fun day…just to turn around and ask somebody else to bring Wendy’s kids without their parents… wtf #RHOP Sooo Robyn doesn’t invite Wendy or her kids to a family fun day…just to turn around and ask somebody else to bring Wendy’s kids without their parents… wtf https://t.co/zDfZRuUAD5

Vigoruz - Leader of The Weird @vigoruzmusic Robyn you purposely singled out Wendy’s kids. Last week you even said you didn’t care to ask about her kids’ availability. You knew the flack you’d get so now you’re trying to clean it up by asking Candiace (who doesn’t have kids) to bring someone else’s kids. Girl bye #RHOP Robyn you purposely singled out Wendy’s kids. Last week you even said you didn’t care to ask about her kids’ availability. You knew the flack you’d get so now you’re trying to clean it up by asking Candiace (who doesn’t have kids) to bring someone else’s kids. Girl bye #RHOP

Uncle Johnny’s Thread & Needle @2damnfeisty Wendy was expected to send her kids to an event hosted by women that don’t like her, without her being there, accompanied by a woman that has probably never been around her children alone. Robyn really thought extending that offer was the move. #RHOP Wendy was expected to send her kids to an event hosted by women that don’t like her, without her being there, accompanied by a woman that has probably never been around her children alone. Robyn really thought extending that offer was the move. #RHOP

RHOP Season 7 has been bringing more drama with every passing episode. With the season just in its beginning, there are more dynamics to be explored and more issues to come. Only time will tell if the cast manages to resolve it.

Keep watching RHOP on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes