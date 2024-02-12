Rochdale incident: 4 teenage boys arrested on suspicion of r*pe of young girl by Morrisons car park

Four minor boys, between the ages of 12 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of r*pe in Rochdale on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Sky News reported that the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was alerted of the alleged r*pe near a Morrisons car park in the Newbolt area at around 6 pm on Saturday.

Disclaimer: The following article talks about r*pe of a minor that can be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is advised.

While two of the four subjects were aged 14, the other two were 12 and 13. All four of them were arrested and remain in police custody. The GMP hasn't revealed the victim's age but noted that she was a young girl. No other additional information about the incident was released. However, the BBC did note that the victim is "currently being supported by specialist officers."

Four minors arrested on suspicion of r*pe in Rochdale

The Mirror reported that the alleged incident occurred near a Morrisons car park on the evening of Saturday, February 10, 2024. Police are investigating the area and a forensic tent was pictured beside the scene of the crime.

Greater Manchester Police made a statement about the incident and have supported the victim in the same. They said that their officers were called to "reports of a r*pe" in Newbold, Rochdale on Saturday. The police noted that the four boys were arrested and are in police custody while the victim is receiving support.

"A scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation." The statement added.

The BBC noted that the Rochdale crime scene has been cordoned off and is only 100 meters away from the supermarket entrance and 50 m from the Newbold tram stop. The publication added that the scene, which has been cordoned off, is used frequently by commuters to and from Rochdale. The police issued a statement asking witnesses to get in touch with them if they had been present at the time of the incident.

The GMP has also urged other victims of s*xual abuse to not "suffer in silence" and to come forward.

"If you or someone you know has been r*ped or s*xually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available." The police said.

Four teenage boys arrested in Dover for allegedly r*ping a teenage girl in 2023

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that teenage boys were arrested for r*pe. In another incident from Rochdale in 2023, four boys aged between 13 and 16 were arrested in connection with the r*pe of a 15-year-old girl in a school in Dover on February 6, 2023.

According to The Telegraph, the four teens were asylum seekers from Afghanistan. They had reportedly crossed the English Channel through small boats and were placed at the same school as the victim in Dover. One boy, aged 15, allegedly r*ped the girl while the other three helped pin her down and acted as the lookout.

As per The Sun, Kent Police were involved in "investigating a report of a s*xual offense involving a teenage girl and a teenage boy" in Dover on Monday, February 6, 2023.

“Four boys were arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released on bail while enquiries ­continue.” A spokesperson said.

The teenagers were reportedly released on bail and were placed under the care of Kent County Council’s social services. No further information is known regarding the case.

On their official website, the GMP has requested people to help them with any information they have about the incident that took place recently. They have asked people to either contact the police directly or get in touch with the independent charity, Crimestoppers.

