Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie to reunite for Ocean's 11 prequel after Barbie success

Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are set to star in Ocean's film. Reports of the two actors appearing in a prequel to Ocean's 11 have been doing the rounds since last year. In an interview earlier this year, director Jay Roach also spoke about Gosling and Robbie joining the cast of the prequel.

It will not be entirely wrong to say that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling formed the most compelling on-screen pair of the year as the duo led Greta Gerwig's Barbie to unprecedented success, making it one of the biggest films of all time. Playing the iconic Barbie and Ken, the two had a sizzling on-screen chemistry that became the key reason for the ultimate success of the film, which could now go on to form a franchise.

According to reports, Robbie and Gosling will unite once more very soon for a prequel to the cult hit Ocean's 11, which also boasts a strong franchise with multiple hit films spread over nearly two decades. It seemed that the Sandra Bullock-led Ocean's 8 would be the end of the line, but now it has been confirmed that the previously discussed prequel to the original film is still in the plans.

The film will also be produced by Robbie's successful production house, LuckyChap Entertainment. GamesRadar revealed some details about the prequel by talking to producer Josey McNamara.

"We’re just trying to do right by the franchise": Josey McNamara on an Ocean's 11 prequel

Ocean's 11 was a successful franchise even before all films were trying to build empires around their story arcs and characters. Hence, it will be a particularly tough job to work out a perfect prequel for this entry.

But McNamara hopes that whatever project they are planning, whose details remain scarce, will try to do justice to the franchise and hold on to the core of the original films.

McNamara told GamesRadar:

"I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready."

He also added that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may be cast in more projects outside the franchise. He said:

"They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing."

The prequel film will be set in 1960s Europe and will be directed by Jay Roach. It will possibly consist of a similar premise to the previous films and revolve around a heist. The film will be written by Carrie Solomon.

In an interview with the Associated Press, director Jay Roach spoke about the Ocean's Eleven prequel and said that the film will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962. He said,

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there's a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht. It's not inexpensive. And I wanted it to be old fashioned."

He added that although the film will follow the franchise's plot of a heist story, it will be "very much a love story." He said,

"Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it's very much a love story. And we were both inspired by Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief but also Notorious. It just wants to be a big, big, you know, cinematic spectacle."

More details about the project will emerge soon, but as of now, nothing else is known about this exciting prospect.