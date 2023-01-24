Ryan Reynolds’ NewJeans OMG fan edit on TikTok goes viral, thanks Stray Kids for recommendations

Actor Ryan Reynolds jumped on the NewJeans’ OMG fan edits trend and took the K-pop fandom by surprise on January 24, 2023.

The Deadpool actor has been in the K-pop rabbit hole for a while now, and his latest post confirmed that he is up-to-date with the trends in the industry. The current trending challenge on social media is NewJeans’ catchy chorus for OMG. The trend uses a CapCut template with a retro aesthetic.

The initial reaction towards the fan edit video was hilarious since many people mistook the official @vancityreynolds for a fan account. A careful observation, however, revealed that it was actually the official TikTok account of the actor that has a massive 21 million follower count. Needless to say, this discovery threw fans off their guards and delighted them as well.

Fans react hilariously as Ryan Reynolds reveals his latest favorite K-pop song, NewJeans’ OMG

Ryan Reynolds expressing his love for K-pop isn’t new, but the actor partaking in the latest catchy trend started by NewJeans came as a surprise to many. The Deadpool actor has already mentioned HyunA, EXO, Eric Nam, and Stray Kids as the Korean artists whom he admires and shares a connection with, and NewJeans appears to be the latest artist on his roster.

On January 24, Reynolds posted a video participating in the OMG trend on his The Maximum Effort account on Instagram and Vancity Reynolds account on TikTok. He also thanked Stray Kids in the comments for the song recommendation.

The actor seems to have come across the song via another viral wordplay that Changbin introduced to audiences regarding the hit OMG. Changbin’s version of the OMG trend is also going viral on the internet.

Fans were shocked for a little while before they began celebrating the news of NewJeans being the latest idol group acknowledged by Reynolds. The edit bowled fans over as they couldn’t stop gushing over the Deadpool actor.

Moreover, Stray Kids’ fandom, STAYs, also went into a collective frenzy thanks to Reynolds mentioning that the edit was due to the MANIAC group’s recommendation.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the Deadpool actor’s OMG fan edit:

Michael B @TheCineMike Ryan Reynolds x NewJeans is something that I never thought would exist Ryan Reynolds x NewJeans is something that I never thought would exist https://t.co/mBxSbUbnG4

khalisha @groupielovs ryan reynolds out there making a fan edit of himself onto omg by new jeans was NOT on my 2023 bingo ryan reynolds out there making a fan edit of himself onto omg by new jeans was NOT on my 2023 bingo

jem jem @jemmibear ryan reynolds making an edit of himself to omg by new jeans is so cute ryan reynolds making an edit of himself to omg by new jeans is so cute

Em⛄️ @geekpriem Ryan reynolds in his kpop era is so funny like what do you mean he edited a tiktok of himself with a new jeans song Ryan reynolds in his kpop era is so funny like what do you mean he edited a tiktok of himself with a new jeans song😂😂

lena ✰☺︎︎ @staysday6 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… maximum effort used omg in their insta reel bc of changbin?!&#& maximum effort used omg in their insta reel bc of changbin?!&#& 😭😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pxEXXeua6p

Ryan Reynolds and his K-pop saga

One Hollywood celebrity who is always in the news for expressing his love for K-pop is Ryan Reynolds. It began in 2016 when he did a photoshoot with HyunA for HIGHCUT's 166th edition in his Deadpool costume.

ً @mindales first we had Ryan Reynolds hugging that iconic Hyuna photo and now he’s liking Jungkook’s thirst trap videos what a day to be alive first we had Ryan Reynolds hugging that iconic Hyuna photo and now he’s liking Jungkook’s thirst trap videos what a day to be alive https://t.co/RabxPrwVef

Years later, in 2019, he professed his love for EXO when he met them at a Netflix event for the movie 6 Underground. He even called himself one of the members of the group when Chanyeol posted a selfie with him. The actor also became a fan of Stray Kids after he saw their Deadpool-inspired stage on Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War.

Reynolds exchanged gifts with Stray Kids, communicated with them on Instagram, and even had an interview with Bang Chan for Free Guy. Moreover, NewJeans’ OMG trend was born because of Stray Kids’ Changbin making his own rendition of the trend go viral. The Deadpool actor also met Eric Nam during the promotions of Deadpool 2.

It remains to be seen which other K-pop group Reynolds will add to his K-pop roster.

