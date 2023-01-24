Create

Ryan Reynolds’ NewJeans OMG fan edit on TikTok goes viral, thanks Stray Kids for recommendations

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jan 24, 2023 11:50 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds surprises fans by hopping on the NewJeans OMG trend (Images via TikTok/vancityreynolds and Instagram/newjeans_official)
Actor Ryan Reynolds jumped on the NewJeans’ OMG fan edits trend and took the K-pop fandom by surprise on January 24, 2023.

The Deadpool actor has been in the K-pop rabbit hole for a while now, and his latest post confirmed that he is up-to-date with the trends in the industry. The current trending challenge on social media is NewJeans’ catchy chorus for OMG. The trend uses a CapCut template with a retro aesthetic.

The initial reaction towards the fan edit video was hilarious since many people mistook the official @vancityreynolds for a fan account. A careful observation, however, revealed that it was actually the official TikTok account of the actor that has a massive 21 million follower count. Needless to say, this discovery threw fans off their guards and delighted them as well.

Actor Ryan Reynolds participated on TikTok’s OMG trend 😂🔗 tiktok.com/t/ZTRpv6aD6/#NewJeans #뉴진스 @NewJeans_ADOR https://t.co/5NJdSstlwK

Fans react hilariously as Ryan Reynolds reveals his latest favorite K-pop song, NewJeans’ OMG

Ryan Reynolds expressing his love for K-pop isn’t new, but the actor partaking in the latest catchy trend started by NewJeans came as a surprise to many. The Deadpool actor has already mentioned HyunA, EXO, Eric Nam, and Stray Kids as the Korean artists whom he admires and shares a connection with, and NewJeans appears to be the latest artist on his roster.

ryan reynolds is a HUGE kpop fan!!! he’s GOTTA see this performance! https://t.co/mxkiny1aW7

On January 24, Reynolds posted a video participating in the OMG trend on his The Maximum Effort account on Instagram and Vancity Reynolds account on TikTok. He also thanked Stray Kids in the comments for the song recommendation.

The actor seems to have come across the song via another viral wordplay that Changbin introduced to audiences regarding the hit OMG. Changbin’s version of the OMG trend is also going viral on the internet.

Fans were shocked for a little while before they began celebrating the news of NewJeans being the latest idol group acknowledged by Reynolds. The edit bowled fans over as they couldn’t stop gushing over the Deadpool actor.

Binnie best promoter twitter.com/_10shi_/status…

Moreover, Stray Kids’ fandom, STAYs, also went into a collective frenzy thanks to Reynolds mentioning that the edit was due to the MANIAC group’s recommendation.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the Deadpool actor’s OMG fan edit:

Ryan Reynolds x NewJeans is something that I never thought would exist https://t.co/mBxSbUbnG4
NewJeans you will always be loved by real people 👏🥳vt.tiktok.com/ZS8AD3Qg3/ twitter.com/archivemamii/s…
ryan reynolds out there making a fan edit of himself onto omg by new jeans was NOT on my 2023 bingo
ryan reynolds making an edit of himself to omg by new jeans is so cute
Ryan reynolds in his kpop era is so funny like what do you mean he edited a tiktok of himself with a new jeans song😂😂
maximum effort used omg in their insta reel bc of changbin?!&#& 😭😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pxEXXeua6p

Ryan Reynolds and his K-pop saga

One Hollywood celebrity who is always in the news for expressing his love for K-pop is Ryan Reynolds. It began in 2016 when he did a photoshoot with HyunA for HIGHCUT's 166th edition in his Deadpool costume.

first we had Ryan Reynolds hugging that iconic Hyuna photo and now he’s liking Jungkook’s thirst trap videos what a day to be alive https://t.co/RabxPrwVef

Years later, in 2019, he professed his love for EXO when he met them at a Netflix event for the movie 6 Underground. He even called himself one of the members of the group when Chanyeol posted a selfie with him. The actor also became a fan of Stray Kids after he saw their Deadpool-inspired stage on Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War.

Reynolds exchanged gifts with Stray Kids, communicated with them on Instagram, and even had an interview with Bang Chan for Free Guy. Moreover, NewJeans’ OMG trend was born because of Stray Kids’ Changbin making his own rendition of the trend go viral. The Deadpool actor also met Eric Nam during the promotions of Deadpool 2.

It remains to be seen which other K-pop group Reynolds will add to his K-pop roster.

