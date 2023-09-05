Sandy Sanchez missing update: 12-year-old Norcross girl last seen end of August found 

12-year-old Sandy Sanchez, who went missing on August 31, 2023, was finally found on Monday, September 4. The Gwinnett County Police Department has confirmed that Sanchez has returned home.

Sandy left home on August 31, and wasn't seen until Monday, when she returned home. Authorities are yet to reveal additional details regarding her disappearance or how she was found. Police had previously shared that there was a reward for anybody who could provide leads regarding Sandy Sanchez's whereabouts.

After Sanchez left her house, her family members couldn't reach her since she did not have her phone on her. Fortunately, the young girl has reunited with her family.

Sandy Sanchez has returned home, after she went missing on August 31

On Thursday, August 31, the family of a 12-year-old girl, Sandy Sanchez, were flung into a nightmare after she failed to come back home. It was later reported that Sanchez had left home at about 6 pm local time on Thursday, wearing a pair of blue jeans, a red T-shirt, and a pair of white shoes.

However, the 12-year-old girl failed to return to her house at South Norcross Tucker Road. When her family tried to reach her, they realized that she was not carrying her phone. This made them worry about Sandy, who was then reported to be missing. Sandy Sanchez's last known location was found to be Oakbrook Parkway, but the family had no clue about her whereabouts.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that she had returned home on September 4. However, it has not been revealed as to where she was or what she was doing near Oakbrook Parkway, which was her last known location. Additional details regarding the case have not been revealed yet.

More about Sandy's disappearance that shook her community

The entire community, including her family, was earnestly waiting for the missing girl to return home safely. Sanchez is Hispanic and police released her description initially where she was mentioned to be 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds. Sanchez was described as a young girl with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Law enforcement officials urged the public to reach out to them if they had any information regarding Sanchez when she was missing. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta also opened the option for providing anonymous tips. A reward of $2,000 was announced for anyone providing any information about the missing girl.

Sanchez's disappearance came just a few weeks after 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane went missing on August 14. Kidane was allegedly last seen getting into an Uber, and his whereabouts are still unknown. His cell phone was recovered from the Golden Gate Bridge. The 22-year-old Netflix software engineer hasn't been seen since then.