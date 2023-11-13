Sanya Richards Ross disagrees with fans, claims RHOA does not need a shakeup

BravoCon proved to be a huge information bank for fans of some of the most prominent Bravo series, such as Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Sanya Richards Ross, who is the newest full-time cast member on the show, also spoke in detail about her journey and what direction she expects the season to take in the coming time.

Richards talked about the recent calls from fans asking for a shakeup in the cast, claiming that that might not be possible due to multiple reasons. She herself underlined her determination to continue being on the show and claimed that it takes time for the castmates to develop friendships.

Sanya Richards talks down the possibility of a cast shakeup on RHOA

RHOA premiered back in 2008 and has proved to be one of Bravo’s most successful shows since then. However, while season 15 of the show had cameo roles for a range of the original cast members, the new faces so far have failed to maintain the same chemistry levels, which has led to calls from fans about major changes.

Speaking at BravoCon, Richards herself claimed that she understood the frustration of fans. However, she seems to believe that most of it is due to the nostalgia associated with the original cast of RHOA. Ross claimed that while the new cast members will surely take time to develop chemistry, fans need to be patient.

"Listen, I've heard the fans as well, right? But I think the biggest complaint the fans have had is the nostalgia of having women who have really good friendships. And so unless they're going to find a whole new friend group, I think that takes some time."

Richards also talked about the ratings of season 15, claiming that while they were lower than some of the more successful seasons, they were still “good.” This means that while fans have asked for major changes, Ross herself believes they simply need to be patient.

Sanya originally joined the cast in season 14 but was not a major part of the show until this season. While her journey has been impressive, Richards talked about the amount of time that it took her to develop real friendships with some of the other ladies on the show, especially Drew Sidora:

"I think with Drew and I being new to the cast, it took two years where I finally developed a real friendship with the ladies, and I think we can build a great show. I would love to continue filming and being a part of the community. I love the Bravo universe. It's wonderful. But the experts gotta do their job, they gotta cast who they think is best. Whatever happens, I'm always going to love the show and support the show."

The constant speculation and fan demands have led to actual rumors about the show’s cast undergoing changes for season 16. However, Richards-Ross said that she herself wants her journey to be concluded aptly on the show. Ross recently announced her pregnancy and wants the storyline to be concluded in season 16.

“I would love to see the happy ending of the story because … [it's] a really beautiful story that a lot of people across the world can relate to."

Ross seems to completely understand how the decision is not up to her, and the showrunners are bound to make difficult moves that they believe are for the best of RHOA.

As season 15 stumbled towards its conclusion in September, fans are already on the lookout for updates and a release date for the upcoming season 16 of RHOA.