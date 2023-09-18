The 5 most dramatic moments from RHOA season 15 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) wrapped up season 15 with one of the most explosive reunions in the history of the franchise. The episodes aired on September 3 and 10 and were hosted by Andy Cohen. The reunion featured all the wives with one estranged husband. What was meant to be a place to air everyone's dirty laundry, soon turned into the 'Drew and Ralph Show.'

While the spotlight shone brightly on them, each of them exposed massive secrets. Although the two-part action-packed reunion included several shocking moments, five of them stood out as the most noteworthy.

Drew's new single, Sanya's announcement, and more unforgettable moments from RHOA season 15 Reunion

1) Shereé distributes copies of She News

Kandi was curious about Shereé's cosmetic surgeries, and the latter admitted to having her nose slightly tweaked. She followed this up by distributing copies of her newsletter, She News, which she crafted with the intention of taking a dig at Kandi, to rehash their old RHOA issues.

Kandi seemed to get picked on throughout the season owing to the unresolved issues between the duo. The article in She News shed light on a health inspection at Kandi's new establishment, and Shereé suggested that she "mop the greasy floors."

"I just want to point out that the first six pages of She News are devoted to taking down Kandi's restaurant," Andy Cohen said.

2) Ralph gets Drew riled up

While all the RHOA ladies appeared in the reunion episodes, none of their husbands were invited, except Ralph. Drew and Ralph's problematic relationship was the elephant in the room this season. Andy exposed receipts of text exchanges between Drew and her then-rumored partner, Ty Young, calling them potentially "incriminating." She denied that there was anything romantic between the duo and said she was just supporting his games.

Drew had already found herself on the hot seat prior to Ralph's arrival, but things escalated as he arrived on set. Ralph arrived at the RHOA reunion with the intention of putting speculations about this public separation to rest by making his perspective heard. Ralph and Drew had an explosive argument when they began talking about their divorce, which was announced in March 2023.

Drew spoke about several instances from the past and said:

"Every time I try to come to you as my husband and say, 'Babe, this is how I'm feeling,' you never acknowledge my feelings. You never do right by me."

The duo made several hurtful comments and things continued to escalate until Drew walked off.

"I don't take this at home, and I'm not gonna take it here," she said.

3) Drew debutes her new single... for Ralph

After taking some moments to cool off, Drew joined the RHOA group again, just in time for her performance. She has been actively involved in the music industry for several years and geared up to perform her new track, Throw Us Away, at the reunion. Little did she know that Ralph's appearance would create so much chaos.

Drew performed her entire routine with passion, addressing Ralph with every word she said. The rest of the cast grooved along with her, while Ralph was lost for words. He had a rather black expression throughout the song and looked everywhere except back at her.

The song featured on Apple Music charts and took fans by surprise.

4) Kenya seemingly serves Marlo a subpoena

Kenya and Marlo have had a turbulent relationship throughout RHOA season 15. The season also featured Kenya's ongoing messy divorce case with her ex, Marc Daly. In the trial, Marc mentioned Marlo, alluding to an old incident, which put Kenya in a very tough position as she fought for custody of her child. She summoned Marlo to court to testify on her behalf as she said:

"Now that it's a court issue, you will have to, here is your subpoena... so you will come to speak your piece."

It was discovered later in the episode that Kenya handed RHOA's Marlo an inaccurate subpoena since it was completely blank.

5) Sanya announces her pregnancy

RHOA's Sanya spoke about her struggles with having a child, referring to a miscarriage she suffered. She also broke heartwarming news when she announced she was a few months pregnant. She expressed how important this was for her family as she said:

"I'm just really, really excited. Because I know how much it means to my family, to my husband and my son, so, it just means the world to me."

Kenya also had an announcement of her own. She mentioned how her daughter Brooklyn has always longed for a sibling, and she has plans to make that happen. Straying from her initial choice, which was to use a surrogate, she discussed wanting to adopt a child instead.

RHOA season 15 was an emotionally charged one and it came to a dramatic end with its reunion. All episodes of RHOA can be streamed on the Bravo app and on Peacock as well.