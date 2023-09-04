"Sheree dumped Martell??": RHOA fans shocked by Shereé Whitfield's revelation on RHOA season 15 reunion pt. 1

The chemistry between Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt made headlines during season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). Additionally, Shereé revealed the current status of her relationship with Holt during the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1 released on September 3, 2023.

When Andy asks Shereé about her relationship status with Holt, Shereé shares how Holt has treated her well throughout their relationship. According to her:

“When he’s with me, we have the most amazing time. He’s very respectful, but I pulled back a little bit because I’m always getting caught up in his mess.”

Then Andy asked her if she had some "last straw" with Holt that led to her ending the relationship or if she ended the relationship because of the drama that followed him. In response, Shereé said, "It was a lot of noise." Further, she mentioned that as of now they are just friends and are not in a relationship.

“We still talk. We still hang out. I really, really liked him a lot, but I like me more.”

As a result, fans have been constantly sharing their reactions, mentioning how they already knew this was going to happen.

RHOA fans react to Shereé's update on the season 15 reunion

The couple made headlines back on Tuesday, July 26, when it was revealed that Shereé had found a new love interest. At that time, Holt also helped her prepare for her clothing line She by Shereé. During season 15 of the show, Shereé shared:

“I met Martell through a mutual friend. He’s on a reality show, and we really enjoy each other’s company. Despite what you see on TV, he’s never shown me anything but respect. Martell lives in Huntsville, Alabama, but I would love for Martell to move closer.”

Prior to this, she had two children with Bob Whitfield, with whom she got married in 2002 and had a divorce in 2007. During season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she made headlines with her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams. Despite discussing their relationship problems, he left her alone in Philadelphia during their time together.

“Tyrone left me in a city that I’m unfamiliar with – not a text, not a call. I don’t want to talk to him right now. … It’s f**king humiliating.”

As a follow-up, she also revealed:

“I think when you love someone, you don’t stop loving them overnight even when sometimes they hurt you..."

The 40-year-old Holt, who is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, has also appeared on a reality show called Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Prior to his relationship with Shereé, Holt was married to Melody Shari. When his relationship with Shereé began, a lot of drama ensued between the RHOA cast members.

During his past relationship, it was revealed how it ended due to his cheating, and there were rumors he was doing it again with Shereé as well.

Twitter is flooded with reactions from fans after The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 1 was released. Some of the reactions made by fans are as follows:

Additionally, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 reunion part 2 will air on Sunday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Fans can also check out the new episode on Peacock the following day.