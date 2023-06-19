"I’m cacklingggg": RHOA fans trend memes after Kandi shades Sheree's business, calls it "She by Shein"

Popular reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while navigating issues among themselves. Throughout the episode, the ladies were involved in multiple conflicts and confrontations while trying to resolve their differences.

In a preview clip for the next week's RHOA episode, Sheree confronted Kandi about speaking badly about her business "She by Sheree." However, Kandi called it "She by Shein" as a potential dig towards her castmate. Fans couldn't keep calm as they took to social media to hilariously respond. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular among the audience. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The housewives were accompanied by this year's newcomers, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who brought in a fair share of drama with them.

Fans respond to Kandi's shade towards Sheree's business on RHOA

In a preview clip for the next week's episode, Sheree confronted Kandi, alleging that the latter said negative things about her business She by Sheree. The housewife expressed concerns and noted how she always supported Kandi and everything she pursued in her life.

Sheree revealed that her business was up and running for the past two months. Kandi responded by stating it has clothes similar to the fast-fashion brand Shein. In a dig, Kandi called the business She by Shein.

RHOA fans found it extremely hilarious and took to Twitter to share memes on Kandi's response.

Sheree has been accused by fans of copying a fellow clothing brand

In late 2022, Sheree finally put out her clothing line, She by Sheree, for her fans after years of anticipation. The RHOA star had dwelled upon the idea during the series' second season. However, as soon as she put it up, fans noticed similarities between her brand and the fast-fashion ones online, including Shein.

In the RHOA season 14 finale, Sheree pulled off a fashion show depicting clothing pieces from her business. It was widely received not just by her fellow castmates but also by loyal fans of the show. However, several users and customers complained of website crashes.

In an interview with Women's Health, Sheree discussed the website troubles.

"This is just another example of over-promising and underdelivering. But I am so grateful. I stand in prayer; I have chills even thinking about how many people are still interested at this time. To continue to have the website crash…it sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing,” she explained.

Some RHOA fans quickly pointed out that the clothing, including leggings and T-shirts, were similar to those of another brand Shein and that the price range was even higher. In an interview with The Know's pop culture interview series, Sheree cleared the accusations and expressed that both companies used the same vendor.

"All I can say is that apparently Shein shops at the same private label. Shame on that private label for selling anything that they sell to Fashion Nova or Shein; you shouldn’t sell to anybody else," she said.

The RHOA housewife continued to slam the vendor and label and expressed disappointment at being the target of attacks and criticism.

"This isn’t the first time this has been done, so I don’t understand why people hold me to a different degree than everybody else. Any of these online boutiques, any of the stores you go to and a lot of designers [use] private label. They’re not necessarily designing every garment in their line," Sheree said.

Season 15 of RHOA has aired an intense installment so far. The cast members have had to deal with many other complicated issues, which are bound to cause more conflicts and arguments in the coming weeks. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

