"Flip Flopping is what she does": RHOA fans believe Sanya plays on both sides of her allegiance

The popular reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while navigating personal and professional commitments, strained friendships and relationships, and other dynamics, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHOA, Kandi confronted fellow castmate Sanya over her "playing both sides." The former expressed that her co-star was both on her and Marlo's side when it came to issues between them. While Sanya expressed that the group was divided and she didn't want to be part of the division, fans refused to believe her.

Fans felt that Sanya was still on Marlo's side, being involved in the division. One tweeted:

Jay Lee's Corner on YouTube @JayLeesCorner

#RHOA Sanya be flip flopping in her own house between her husband and her family. That’s why she be flip flopping with the cast between Kandi & Kenya and Marlo & Sheree. Flip Flopping is what she does. 🙄🙄🙄 Sanya be flip flopping in her own house between her husband and her family. That’s why she be flip flopping with the cast between Kandi & Kenya and Marlo & Sheree. Flip Flopping is what she does. 🙄🙄🙄#RHOA

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience, with viewers religiously following the ladies' journey all these years. Cast members of season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The housewives were accompanied by newcomers Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes, who also brought their own storylines to the show.

Sanya addresses concerns with her alliances on RHOA

Tonight's episode of RHOA saw the cast members still reeling from Marlo and Kandi's issues that had transpired over the past few weeks.

Marlo wanted her castmate to be receptive to her nephew's shooting incident and his subsequent death as he was previously employed at Kandi's restaurant. The latter, however, explained that she'd been receptive and that his death had nothing to do with her business because the incident never happened in the restaurant.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Keeping It Gucci, reads:

"Drew makes a difficult decision about how much to include Ralph in her music career; Sanya puts her foot down about her friendship alliances; feeling stuck in the middle of the ladies' drama, Sheree calls everyone together for her Gucci brunch."

The RHOA episode began with Sanya and Kandi airing out their issues. The latter expressed her concerns towards her castmate, alleging that she was playing both ends of the fence, indicating that Sanya was loyal to Marlo.

Sanya stressed that she didn't want to receive anything negative from Marlo in the way Drew did a few episodes ago. She expressed her disappointment with the group being divided. In a confessional, the housewife noted that she wouldn't let other people's issues decide her friendship with them.

In a later part of the RHOA episode, the ladies gathered for Sheree's Gucci brunch when Sanya decided to speak out. She wished to build a better friendship with her castmate Kenya. The star felt that the latter was lukewarm toward her when the cast members attended her party.

Kenya, for her part, expressed that she didn't trust Sanya. The scene cut to a flashback when the latter threw shade at Kenya during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen.

When Sanya expressed that it wasn't a shade and she genuinely wanted to build a friendship, Kenya wanted to test the waters first.

In a confessional on RHOA, Sanya called Kenya's attitude "hot and cold."

Fans believe Sanya plays on both sides on RHOA

Fans failed to believe Sanya and felt that she was a "flip-flopper." They felt that the housewife's allegiance was only to Marlo and no one else:

Adeola Shoyebi @IshAdeolaSays Sanya consistently siding with the likes of Marlo is so disappointing.... #RHOA Sanya consistently siding with the likes of Marlo is so disappointing....#RHOA

kiki 🧚🏽 @realshadyqueen Not Sanya trying to act like she isn’t a part of the divide in the group, like girl you could’ve been neutral but you chose your side🙄 #RHOA Not Sanya trying to act like she isn’t a part of the divide in the group, like girl you could’ve been neutral but you chose your side🙄 #RHOA https://t.co/NWcg3tJOZe

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 Kandi calling out Sanya for her flip flopping between her and Marlo is everything #Rhoa and Sanya still lying Kandi calling out Sanya for her flip flopping between her and Marlo is everything #Rhoa and Sanya still lying

Some fans also called her out for calling Kenya's attitude "hot and cold."

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Sanya tells @KenyaMoore she’s been a consistent friend. Let’s remember last season when Sanya was unwelcoming in Jamaica. Kept taking jabs at her for being single. When Kenya went to Sanya as a vulnerable person to discuss her divorce she blew her off and talked behind her… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sanya tells @KenyaMoore she’s been a consistent friend. Let’s remember last season when Sanya was unwelcoming in Jamaica. Kept taking jabs at her for being single. When Kenya went to Sanya as a vulnerable person to discuss her divorce she blew her off and talked behind her… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mel @HeyGirlMelanie It's starting to feel like the group is divided? And stop blaming Drew and Kenya when Marlo was in the wrong. Sanya, bye. #RHOA It's starting to feel like the group is divided? And stop blaming Drew and Kenya when Marlo was in the wrong. Sanya, bye. #RHOA https://t.co/hkvWkMFNgh

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Sanya you talk about Kenya every single time you meet with Marlo. You feel she’s being lukewarm and you waited months to say something to Kenya? Once again sanya only has a voice when there’s an audience and the fact that Sheree has to ask if Marlo is being genuine is silly #Rhoa Sanya you talk about Kenya every single time you meet with Marlo. You feel she’s being lukewarm and you waited months to say something to Kenya? Once again sanya only has a voice when there’s an audience and the fact that Sheree has to ask if Marlo is being genuine is silly #Rhoa https://t.co/oOBmKIQfyQ

Season 15 of RHOA is only getting more interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into even more complicated dynamics, leading to more conflicts, confrontations, and drama. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

