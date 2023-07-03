Sara Diehl-Tran GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $3,500 for student's family following shocking accident

Teenage track and field star Sara Diehl-Tran's tragic death has left a Texas community grieving. The high schooler's demise was confirmed by her friend Greyson Guzman, who explained that the athlete died from injuries sustained in a car accident on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Guzman called Sara a "wonderful friend" with a "promising future," stating:

"She was a wonderful friend in addition to being a brilliant student with a promising future. Her prospects appeared to be very good."

In his note, Guzman explained Sara Diehl-Tran's cause of death was "listed as multiple blunt force traumas." Additionally, medical reports elaborated that she suffered multiple organ failures.

Guzman also set up a GoFundMe page to support Sara's family as they cope with the tragedy.

"I do not have much personal experience with loss of life so I cannot imagine what must be going through the minds of her loved ones, but I do know that the last thing this family needs is to be worrying about money," he wrote on the page.

The campaign raised over $3,500 in donations before it was closed.

Sara Diehl-Tran was a gifted pole vaulting star and won several awards

A quick social media search revealed that Sara Diehl-Tran attended Klein High School in Harris County, located about 20 miles away from Downtown Houston.

In addition to participating in track and field events, Sara attended the Mac Vault Academy. She has won several awards for the same.

The teenager was also a part of the school's drama club, frequently participating to help with the productions. She worked as a makeup and wig designer for an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island in 2022.

The programme handout for the play stated that Sara Diehl-Tran was a member of the International Thespian Society, an honor society for theatre students from high school and middle school.

35-year-old TikToker Britney Joy a.k.a. @ThatGirlBritneyJoy and her 60-year-old mother Sherie Smith died in a car accident on June 19, 2023. She was known for her skits about getting ready to work and various comedic vlogs and boasted a following of 450,000 on the video-sharing platform.

According to the influencer's sister Tiffany, the mother-daughter pair were on their way to Emancipation Park in Houston to celebrate Juneteenth when their car was hit by a pickup truck, causing them to collide with a tree. She blamed lax traffic laws in Texas for the tragedy, stating:

"I put my blame on Texas... I put my blame on the government […] and the reason why is because they have allowed it to be an environment in Texas where people drive so recklessly out here."

The 35-year-old hailed from Southern California but moved to Houston, Texas. Her last video, shared minutes before her demise, was titled, "POV: You forgot it’s Juneteenth – No work today!" and showed her leaving for work and immediately returning with a bottle of wine sitting on her couch. The viral clip garnered over 4 million views.

Tiffany started a GoFundMe page to support the family. The page raised over $109,000.

