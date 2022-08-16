Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis relationship explored as duo celebrate actor's 40th birthday in Greece

On August 13, Sebastian Stan celebrated his 40th birthday in the company of Annabelle Wallis. The duo were spotted in Greece.

Stan was seen wearing a salmon and eggshell-colored bowling shirt with a lapel collar and a plant graphic on one side. Wallis paired her coral dress with a black sweater around her shoulders and completed her look with gold accessories.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis sparked dating rumors in May, 2022

Relationship rumors between Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were set in motion earlier this year when the duo were pictured getting close at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in May, 2022.

In June, Entertainment Tonight reported that the duo were seen getting dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

In July, they were spotted once again when Stan accompanied Wallis as she stepped out to walk her dog Zeus. They were seen strolling down a sidewalk and stopped at various clothing stores.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star sported a white T-shirt and light blue jeans while Wallis wore a black tank top tucked into a chic leopard maxi shirt. The Malignant actress completed her look with white-striped black sneakers and a pair of shades.

Stan and Wallis have not yet commented on anything about their relationship status, but it is evident that they are enjoying spending time with each other.

Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine broke up earlier this year

Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine broke up in March 2022 (Images via Emma McIntyre and Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

In March, 2022, Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine separated following a four-year-long relationship.

Romance rumors between the two started in March 2018 when they were spotted together at Heathrow Airport. Wallis and Pine confirmed their relationship in July 2018 and were spotted holding hands and walking in London. They also enjoyed a vacation with Pine’s parents in Italy the same year.

The duo kept their relationship away from the limelight and were often seen together in New York and Los Angeles. They went into isolation together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between 2014 and 2016, Wallis was in a relationship with singer and co-founder of Coldplay, Chris Martin. The 37-year-old actress also lent her voice to the band’s song Up & Up from A Head Full of Dreams.

Wallis is well-known for her performances on TV shows like The Tudors and Peaky Blinders. She has also starred in movies such as Annabelle, The Mummy, Malignant and more.

Sebastian Stan’s personal life explored

Sebastian Stan was linked to actress and dancer Dianna Agron from 2011 to 2012. He was reported to be dating Alejandra Onieva in 2020.

Stan is currently famous for his appearance as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has portrayed the character in six projects in the franchise.

He has also appeared in other TV shows like Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, Political Animals, Pam & Tommy, and more. He has played important roles in films like Ricki and the Flash, The Martian, Logan Lucky, and others.

