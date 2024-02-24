"Second hand embarrassment": Video of Addison Rae dancing on collaboration song with Charlie XCX at the Boiler Room spurs hilarious reactions online

Addison Rae Easterling is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer who became well-known through TikTok. She became the fourth most followed person on the platform, with over 88 million followers.

Recently, she just joined PARTYGIRL, Charli XCX's Boiler Room act. Fans seemed sure it would be a hit before she stepped into the booth. They started making predictions on social media the moment it was announced, including what songs she would play and who would show up as surprise visitors.

After that, a video of her from the show went viral. In the video, Addison Rae can be seen dancing and grooving her body to the song. However, once the video was uploaded on X, it went viral. Netizens then took to the comment section of the clip to react to the entire thing and express their opinion.

Netizens react as Addison Rae's dancing video at the Boiler Room went viral (Image via X / @doctorTeeTee)

Internet users react to the video of Addison Rae dancing to a collab song with Charlie XCX at the Boiler Room

Charli XCX held her Boiler Room event on Thursday, February 22, in Brooklyn, New York. With 25,000 RSVPs despite having a small guest list, the event played out like a hub of the internet music community. PARTYGIRL, according to some entertainment media outlets, broke records of the previous Boiler Room attendance.

As per sources like Paper Magazine, there were long lineups to enter the building extending several blocks into Brooklyn. Charli kept fans updated amidst the rumors about her unexpected visitors for the evening.

The singer, actor, songwriter, and TikToker Addison Rae also appeared as one of the guests, joining in on a dance party to 2 die 4 and introducing an unreleased duet. Addison Rae can be seen dancing, moving her body to the song, throwing her arms around, and enjoying herself.

In the same clip, it can be seen that Cook, Daniel, and EASYFUN orchestrated the night's most exuberant moment when they cued up I Love It, which caused everyone in the area to jump for two continuous minutes. It ended when Charli exited the stage.

Meanwhile, once the clip of the entire event, especially Addison Rae’s dance was uploaded on X, it went viral. The internet users then took to the clip online to react to the entire thing.

Per the Line Of Best Fit, Charli XCX confirmed on January 31, 2024, that she and a few special guests would host a rave at Boiler Room again. She further revealed the guest list and special appearances on her social media platform, featuring A.G. Cook, George Daniel, Easyfun, and others.