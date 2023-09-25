"I'm trembling in a bad way": Fans displeased following rumors of TikToker Addison Rae starring in BTS Jung Kook's 3D music video 

On Monday, September 24, the internet went into a frenzy following the announcement of BTS Jung Kook's collaboration with the American singer and rapper, Jack Harlow, for his upcoming single release, 3D. As fans continued to celebrate the news, they were soon caught off-guard by Addison Rae's Instagram story, which was simultaneously uploaded with the new single announcement.

Given that the story mentioned Jung Kook and had the TikToker trying out the idol's favorite corn-flavored ice cream, fans couldn't help but dwell on the same. Since Addison Rae has also embarked on careers as a singer and actress alongside uploading TikTok videos, fans are now speculating whether the TikToker will be starring in the idol's upcoming music video for 3D.

Fans are unhappy about rumors of Addison Rae featuring in Jung Kook's music video for 3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

On September 25, Big Hit Entertainment made an unexpected announcement, not only revealing Jung Kook's upcoming solo single release, 3D, but also his collaboration with the American rapper Jack Harlow for the same. In the statement by the agency, it was also announced that the release was not too far away and is expected to reach the masses on September 29, at 1 pm KST.

Here's what the agency shared about the upcoming single:

"Jung Kook’s second solo single, ‘3D (feat. Jack Harlow),’ is a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of the idol following ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’. Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song."

As fans continued to celebrate the news of the new single and intriguing collaboration, TikToker Addison Rae's Instagram story naturally garnered attention, given that it was posted around the same time.

The story showed her holding the Korean corn-flavored ice cream, which is known to be the BTS maknae's favorite. The text on the story read:

"Jungkook knows best."

Additionally, the TikToker was seen wearing a structured white top that looked similar to what the idol wore in his recently released concept photos for 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

The rumors gained even more traction among fans when they realized that both Addison Rae and the idol were in New York around the same time when Jung Kook flew there for his 2023 Global Citizen performance.

While fans initially pondered over Rae's knowledge of the K-pop industry and facts about Jung Kook that are primarily restricted to ARMYs, they later started to wonder if it was a hint of her upcoming feature in the 3D music video.

Needless to say, fans are not very supportive of the speculated collaboration. Many expressed the TikTokers' bad reputation and unimpressive acting in her works throughout her career and also stated that it would be a 'downgrade' for the idol to work with Addison Rae after starring the K-drama actress, Han So-hee for the Seven (feat. Latto) music video.

While the confirmation regarding the same is yet to arrive, fans are hoping that Rae's story posted around the time of the single's announcement is just a coincidence.