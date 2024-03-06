“Self- Portrait hit the jackpot with this choice”: Fans in awe as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes the first musician to front London’s luxury fashion house

Self-Portrait debuted a new campaign on March 6, 2024, to announce their new collaboration with Jisoo. The BLACKPINK vocalist models Self-Portrait's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection in the images taken by Yoon Ji Yong in Seoul, South Korea. The London-based fashion label was founded by Malaysian designer Han Chong in 2013.

As the first musician and current pop sensation, the member of BLACKPINK debuted in the label's Spring 2024 campaign, which featured images of Jisoo adorned with their newest collection. The news and images delighted fans as they dominated the internet with praises for the idol.

Fans chime in, "A BRAND EVEN THE PRINCESS OF WALES IS WEARING," as news of Jisoo's partnership with Self-Portrait surfaces online

Jisoo sported two outfits in the pictures that flawlessly encapsulated the sophisticated and everyday-style wear of Self-Portrait. The outfits featured a one-shoulder bodycon covered in pink and orange rhinestones and a glittering pink mini-dress with a halter neckline embellished with flowers. The musician completed her entire look with glossy lips and a hint of eyeliner.

Previously, the faces of the line have included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, and Phoebe Dynevor. Reportedly, the company is well-known for clothing the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and celebutante Paris Hilton.

This also marks Jisoo's first campaign featuring contemporary fashion with the UK-based brand after launching her label BLISSOO in February 2024.

With a multi-million-pound media impact value and 78 million Instagram followers, the K-pop diva created history when she attended Parisian Dior exhibitions. Up to $1.74 million worth of Earned Media Value (EMV) was produced by a single image of the celebrity.

In a press statement, Self-Portrait founder and creative director Han Chong praised the Flower singer's campaign, saying that the idol is stunning on the inside as well as the outside and that she will be the focus of the brand's first series of pictures photographed in her company's Seoul studio with the artist. As quoted by X user @sunnysunlisa, Han Chong said,

"It was a real privilege to see her at work. She is a true master and knows how to perform in front of the camera and how to work with the clothes to get the best portraits. She also picked all the dresses she wore herself."

Fans lauded the latest partnership and flooded X with their remarks.

Jisoo was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles in November 2023 alongside her bandmates. The founder and CEO of BLISSOO further cemented her relationship with the country by becoming the ambassador for one of its coveted brands.

Moreover, Yoon Ji Yong has lensed prominent K-pop artists Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo for her bandmates' albums. He was also behind the artwork for Jisoo's ME solo album and her 2023 ELLE Korea cover.

Furthermore, reports of the artist working on her solo music after establishing her company surfaced online on March 6, which created a stir among her fans.