Sellersburg's Mac Lewis arrested for shooting wife after agitated 11-year-old makes 911 call 

Sellersburg, Indiana resident Mac Lewis has been arrested for attacking and killing his wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis, 32, at their Forest Hill residence. According to police, Lewis' 11-year-old daughter called the 911 emergency hotline to report her mother's death. The child was in a room close by when the crime was committed.

Lewis was brought to court on Monday, where he was prosecuted for multiple charges and was sentenced to jail time without bond. He will be held in a Clark County jail, waiting for his subsequent trial.

Mac Lewis was pulled over by the police on a State Road

The 11-year-old was at home with a 10-year-old friend when Mac Lewis attacked her mother. The little girl immediately called the emergency telephone number 911 and reported the incident. According to reports, Lewis was attacking his wife during the phone call, and gunshots could be heard in the background.

He fled before the authorities arrived at the location but was arrested on State Road 60.

Upon arriving at the location, area sheriff's deputy Scott Maple found Elizabeth's body, which was marked with multiple gunshots. Both children were safe from any physical injuries.

A news report released by the sheriff's office explained:

“Multiple gunshots were found throughout several rooms and areas in the residence. The initial 911 caller of this incident was Ms. Lewis’s child; she had called while Mac Lewis was still actively firing his gun throughout the house and ultimately shooting and killing her mother.”

It was also informed that the 11-year-old girl is Lewis' stepdaughter.

Larry Wilder, the attorney and representative for Elizabeth Bennett Lewis' family, told reporters:

“The Bennett family has asked that they be given a moment alone to grieve the loss of Lizzie to this senseless act of violence. They ask that everyone take a moment to recall her as an amazing mother, a devoted sister and a beloved daughter."

According to him, Elizabeth was a caring person, which led her to become a medical nurse. He continued:

“Lizzie gave her short life to caring and helping others. Her choice of becoming a nurse was just an extension of her desire to make the world a better place for everyone. She will be missed by her two children, her family and everyone that knew and loved her.”

Mac Lewis was charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness with a firearm

Lewis had his first court hearing on Monday, April 4, at the Clark County Courthouse, where he was charged with "murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness with a firearm" in connection to the incident. The judge sentenced Mac Lewis to stay in custody in the Clark County jail without bond until his next hearing.

Wilder called the ruling a "small victory" and claimed that he will be trying to add every charge that he can to the case, making sure Lewis gets punished for the crime. He remarked:

"Those two young people are going to have a whole lifetime to deal with what they saw, heard and witnessed. It's not good, they're struggling, and they're going to struggle."

Agreeing with the consensus, Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull also said he would look into other additional charges against Lewis. He shared that his objective is to bring justice to the victim and her family. He said:

"I would like the community to know I am working on this case hard. I will do everything in my power to give justice to the victim."

The court is expected to announce formal charges against Mac Lewis during the hearing on Wednesday.

