Seo Yea-ji and Seo Hyun-jin top the most buzzworthy drama actor rankings for this week

Korean stars Seo Hyun-jin and Seo Yea-ji have been crowned the most buzzworthy drama actors for this week of June. Why Her? star Seo Hyun-jin, who is headlining the mystery-law drama alongside Hwang In-yeop, entered the actor rankings at number 1, while the drama was placed at number 2 in the drama rankings.

tvN’s latest romance-revenge drama Eve debuted at number 3 on the drama list, while leading lady Seo Yea-ji was placed second on the actors list.

Her co-star Hwang In-yeop, who plays law student Gong-chan on the show, earned the number 8 spot in the actor rankings.

The rankings are determined by Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company decides its rankings on a weekly basis by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, social media mentions, online forum discussions and videos about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Seo Yea-ji starrer Eve has done really well despite controversy amid the inclusion of intimate scenes deemed unnecessary by viewers.

The first two episodes received an adult certification, and according to recent reports, episode 4 is rated 19+ for adults as well.

But despite the adult certification, Eve has garnered a good response from the audience.

Yea-ji’s drama received an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent for episode 3, which is a small decline in ratings from the previous episode’s score of 3.7 percent.

Seo Yea-ji and Park Byung-eun share an intimate moment in the upcoming episode of Eve

Seo Yea-ji and Park Byung-eun are all set to share some passionate moments in the forthcoming episode of Eve.

The thrilling revenge drama stars Seo Yea-ji as Lee Ra-el, who is determined to bring her father’s perpetrators to justice.

It is about a chaebol’s 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit that will shock the entire nation. However, the general public isn’t aware that the divorce lawsuit is a well-planned 13 years of revenge.

In the previous episode, we saw Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun) deny his lustful feelings towards Lee Ra-el. However, when he witnesses her trying to harm herself, he grows suspicious of the fact that she was hiding something.

gee💭ᵉᵛᵉ @imsangmis



#tvN_Eve #EveEp3 #SeoYeaJi the tension between them is insane, he's suspicious of her but still so attracted with her the tension between them is insane, he's suspicious of her but still so attracted with her#tvN_Eve #EveEp3 #SeoYeaJi https://t.co/Xb5FyMKMRK

He confronts her about her secret, but she boldly declares:

“You want me. Madly. I do too. Let’s not think of anything else and go where our bodies lead.”

Immediately upon the revelation, the two actors embrace each other tightly and a passionate moment ensues between them. The two share an intimate moment, away from the prying eyes of everyone else.

tvN’s Our Blues tops the most buzzworthy drama of the week

tvN’s healing romance drama Our Blues has topped the most buzzworthy drama list yet again.

Not only that, the stars of the show claimed four out of the top 10 on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Go Doo-shim ranked at number 3, Lee Byung-hun was placed at number 4, followed by Kim Hye-ja at number 5 and Ki So-yu at number 6.

