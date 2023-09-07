"Sequel to Cocaine Bear": Three-legged bear white claws incident sparks hilarious reactions online

Tripod, a three-legged black bear, swiped three cans of White Claws hard seltzers from a mini-fridge in a family’s home bar in Lake Mary, Florida, over Labor Day weekend. The incident was captured in video on the family’s home security camera, and the clip has since gone viral, leaving netizens amused.

Josaury Faneite-Digilo, a member of the family, spoke to CBS News and said that their home security system sent her an alert on her phone about a movement in the garage. Digilo said she checked immediately and saw the bear. However, she realized it was Tripod when she saw him limping while walking in their backyard.

The people in the neighborhood gave the bear the nickname Tripod. The locals know him due to his recognizable feature of having only three legs. Digilo said that the bear does not cause any harm to anyone, adding:

"We are surrounded by wildlife, deer, snakes, coyotes, and bears. This is their habitat. We respect them and give them the space."

Several outlets reported the incident. One user commented on the New York Post's tweet about the same and called the event a sequence to Elizabeth Banks' 2023 horror/comedy Cocaine Bear.

Hilarious reactions erupt online as three-legged bear steals White Claws

Netizens were amused to see Tripod's comically mischievous act of stealing White Claws. Some even called him a "legend" and a "king". Some said it was quite common since it was Florida, and such instances frequently happen in the state.

Tripod's favorite White Claws flavors are strawberry and mango

In a conversation with CBS News, Josaury Faneite-Digilo said that her son was at home when Tripod trespassed onto their property. Digilo explained that her son suspected something was out of place as Bruno, their dog, started barking.

The security cameras installed outside the house caught Tripod leisurely walking in the yard. Digilo’s son also started filming him from inside the house and captured Tripod opening an outdoor fridge in their open home bar.

"As you may know, it's hot here in Florida, so Tripoid the bear needed to refresh, and he decided to go for the White Claws when he opened the cooler,” Digilo said.

Photos taken after the three-legged bear left the yard showed that he opened the fridge, which had a keg in it, took out three cans of the alcoholic drink, and also made a hole in one of the cans to drink it. Digilo said that Tripod also approached their fish tank, which was kept in the yard, and took fish food. She added that the bear left in a happy mood.

Josaury Faneite-Digilo also spoke about Tripod's favorite flavors of White Claws being strawberry and mango. She concluded that the family wasn't scared of the bear because he was well-known to them. Tripod lives in the area, and the locals respect their habitat as much as they can.