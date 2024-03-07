“Set everyone up”: Quando Rondo saying it’s hard to enjoy life being a breadwinner sparks mixed reactions online

The American rapper and singer Quando Rondo recently opened up about his family and how being the breadwinner has changed his life. The rapper has a daughter named Italy, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jai Doll.

The 24-year-old is currently dating a woman named Jakiyah. He took to X on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to discuss his role in his new family. He wrote,

"When you the breadwinner it's hard to enjoy yourself and be happy because everybody depending on you!"

Expand Tweet

Netizens reacted to the rapper's words about being the head of the household, some giving him advice. Not much is known about his current girlfriend. As per Ace Show Biz, the pair went public with their relationship in October 2021, reportedly after Jakiyah turned 18 years old.

Quando Rondo talks about life as the breadwinner of his family

Expand Tweet

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, professionally known by his stage name Quando Rondo, was born on March 23, 1999, in Savannah, Georgia, United States. He has been rapping since he was a teenager.

He initially rose to fame by releasing his song I Remember featuring Lil Baby in January 2018. Quando Rondo then dropped three mixtapes after the song's success: Life B4 Fame, Life After Fame, and From the Neighborhood to the Stage, as per XXL. He has gained about 4 million followers on Instagram and 890 K on X.

The rapper has reportedly accumulated a wealth of $1 million with live performances, record deals, and album sales, as per Net Worth 202. On March 5, 2024, the rapper spoke about difficulties being the breadwinner of his household.

Quando Rondo resides in Savannah, Georgia, U.S., with his girlfriend, Jakiyah, and his daughter, Italy Naomi. As per Hip Hop Dx, the child was born on December 8, 2019, to the singer and ex-girlfriend Jai Doll, a model.

Netizens gave their opinions to the rapper's recent tweet about providing for his family. Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quando Rondo has been in hot waters lately, getting involved in shootings and arrests. He was arrested on Tuesday night, March 5, 2024, in Georgia on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. The rapper is already facing felony charges in state and federal courts, as per XXL.

The 24-year-old singer was arrested by police on two misdemeanor charges in his hometown of Savannah, according to Chatham County jail records. The authorities let him go the next day after he paid a $4,600 bond.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2022, the rapper and his associates were in a convenience store parking lot near the highway when shots fired out. His friend, Lul Pab, was riding with Rondo when he was shot dead. Rondo's representatives stated, at the time, that he was not injured in the incident, as per AOL.

The court dates for his pending cases have not been finalized.