Why was Quando Rondo arrested? Rapper's mugshot surfaces post Georgia arrest

Quando Rondo was recently arrested in Georgia on June 16, 2023, after being charged with drug conspiracy and participation in criminal street gang activity. He was taken to the Chatham County jail, and a mugshot of him has already gone viral.

The charges reportedly emerged from drug deals that happened from 2022 to 2023, when around 19 people were accused of selling drugs outside a house in Savannah, Georgia.

Big Traco 😂 @TrayGotTweets Quando Rondo arrested for participating in street gang activities in

Macon, Georgia Quando Rondo arrested for participating in street gang activities inMacon, Georgia https://t.co/5cB8CpmLUe

Rondo was involved in the purchase of marijuana and telling a defendant to negotiate the prices, following which he traveled to Macon, Georgia, to complete the payment. Further details of the case have not been disclosed yet. Quando is yet to be taken to court and this will decide what will happen next.

The rapper possibly knew that he was getting arrested as he seemed to be saying goodbye to his family members in a tweet that stated:

quando_rondo 💙🇦🇶♿️ @quando_rondo I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc ! I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc !

Quando Rondo is already known for being involved in an altercation with King Von

Quando Rondo's name has been linked to King Von for a long time, following an altercation that happened back in November 2020, where there was a shootout that led to the death of Von.

The shooting incident resulted from a dispute between the crews of Rondo and Von. According to Rondo's crew, their actions were in self-defense, and Rondo was resting inside his car as Von's crew walked towards them.

Rondo did not address the incident for a long time. He even released a single, End of Story, where he spoke on the entire shooting incident. However, the song was speculated to be referring towards Von's single, Crazy Story.

Lul Timm was later arrested on charges of Von's murder and Rondo showcased his support towards Timm in the song.

Quando Rondo himself was reportedly injured in a shooting incident alongside his friend Lul Pab in August last year. Following that, Rondo's aunt also posted a message on his Instagram Story, saying that he will survive despite being injured. She revealed that his condition was better. She also requested everyone to stop calling her, adding:

"Please understand I can't talk to him [and] not none of the people I need to be talkin' to for him if y'all keep calling!! I just keep answering because I think y'all him! Please stopppppp."

The Hood Therapist @OhhMar24 Kodak, Lil Tjay, Quando Rondo, JayDaYoungan and Trouble all got shot in 2022. Being a rapper has become the most dangerous occupation Kodak, Lil Tjay, Quando Rondo, JayDaYoungan and Trouble all got shot in 2022. Being a rapper has become the most dangerous occupation

Rondo was the victim of another gunfire incident that happened in May 2021 outside a store.

Quando Rondo has released two albums in his musical career

Quando Rondo started his career by releasing a single, Gangsta B*tch on his SoundCloud page in 2017. This was followed by a freestyle, I Remember, released via YouTube the same year. He released two mixtapes, Life B4 Fame and Life After Fame, in 2018.

His debut album, QPac, was released in January 2020. His latest album, Recovery, was released in March this year and it included five singles.

