"Seth is sneaky and snake-ish": Fans slam new deckhand Seth for wanting the bosun position on Below Deck Adventure 

Below Deck Adventure season 1 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episode featured cast members managing their charter guests effectively, while also engaging in dramatic moments as they tried to navigate leadership, power dynamics, impending issues and much more. Viewers witnessed a high-powered cast with different personalities.
On this week's episode of Below Deck Adventure, new deckhand Seth went to Captain Kerry to convince the latter to let him be the bosun instead of Lewis as he felt he could do a better job at managing the team. The captain, however, shut down his request, wanting him to first do the job assigned to him. Fans, were disappointed with the new deckhand's attitude. One tweeted:
Seth talks to the Captain about being the bosun on Below Deck Adventure
This week's episode of Below Deck Adventure began with the cast members playing fun games with their charter guests. Faye was initially upset about Kasie and the deckhands not joining her as they had decided to team up against the guests as per their request. It al worked out when they joined in a played a fun game of tug of war and baseball.
After they returned to the boat, they played on an obstacle course in two teams of guests and crew, following which the latter earned $800. Throughout all of this, new deckhand Seth Jacobson was nowhere to be seen. He was resting up and preparing for his night shift. As the rest of the crew members handled dinner and cleaned up for the night, it was time for Seth to take charge.
By the time they were done, the new Below Deck Adventure dekhand was already up. Fellow deckhand Mike talked to him about the hectic day that the crew had and asked Seth if he could fold the towels based on how the rest of the team does it, the latter replied that he could "probably roll them better." He even felt it was terrible management to have the most experienced person on the night shift.
In a confessional, Seth said:
"Is Lewis threatened by me? Is he putting me here on purpose because my experience towers over Lewis."
Throughout the night, the new deckhand was seen folding towels and managing the deck. The following morning, Seth found it difficult to follow orders from Captain Kerry, which frustrated the latter. The Below Deck Adventure captain realized that there were a few unknowns with Seth and decided to guide him.
By the end of the episode, Seth came to the captain to enquire about what he thought of Lewis as a bosun. The new deckhand then explained that he could run the boat better than the current bosun. Seth further said:
"I bring a lot to the table. I just feel like I could definitely run us to the finish line at a way higher level."
The Captain, however, mentioned that he was happy to maintain the current situation and would consider it if and when he thought it was appropriate to do so, In a confessional, Captain Kerry asked Seth to first complete the work he was hired to do before making any advances in designation.
Fans slam Seth for his attitude on Below Deck Adventure
Fans took to social media to express their concerns about Seth's attitude. Check out what they have to say.
Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, more complications are set to arise as the crew members deal with more issues on the yacht. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck Adventure next Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.