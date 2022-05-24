SEVENTEEN’s Face the Sun Highlight Medley & MV teaser out

K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN are as ready as ever to enter their new era. The group released a highlight medley and a music video teaser for their upcoming studio album, Face the Sun.

The album consists of nine tracks, including the hit first-ever English pre-release single, Darl+ing. It then moves to hip-hop-based title track HOT, rock-infused DON QUIXOTE, and other songs.

The quintuple sellers’ Face the Sun comprises a mix of genres from trap beats to mellow vocals. The highlight medley, released on May 23 KST, gives a peek at all 13 members across various setups for the songs.

A day later, the group released the first music video trailer for HOT, filled with motifs and members gearing up for a fight.

PLEDIS Entertainment releases SEVENTEEN's Face the Sun highlight medley and HOT music video teaser

On May 23 KST, CARATs finally had the opportunity to see what SEVENTEEN’s upcoming comeback would sound like. Fans have long been waiting for The Darl+ing group’s latest studio album.

PLEDIS Entertainment, the 13-member group’s agency, released a highlight medley video of all members giving a sneak peek into the nine songs.

The medley starts with the pre-release single, Darl+ing, and then moves onto the title track, HOT. The hip-hop-based title track encapsulates the group’s desire and dedication to continue on the new path they’re forging for themselves.

Audiences then get to hear snippets of DON QUIXOTE, March, Domino, Shadow, ‘bout you, IF you leave me and Ash.

The group’s versatility shines through Face the Sun as it has a mix of genres. DON QUIXOTE and March are rock-infused, Domino and Shadow have pop sounds, ‘bout you and IF you leave me are rich in vocals, while Ash has trap beats.

Moreover, SEVENTEEN is also jumping on the bandwagon of creating a more prominent storyline and universe. The release of HOT’s music video teaser is evident of it. HOT shares similarities with the pre-release single, Darl+ing’s universe.

While most responses to the group’s latest comeback have been positive, there have been some hiccups.

One of the many issues raised by fans was the massive number of photocards - a total of 260. Face the Sun has five versions, with one member having 20 photocards each.

After two and a half years, SEVENTEEN is also gearing up for their world tour called BE THE SUN. The tour will commence in Seoul on June 25 and then move to North America. Dates for Asia and Japan Dome tour are also expected to be released soon.

The multiple million sellers once again cemented their position as one of the top K-pop groups. They created a personal record with over two million album sales in the pre-order period with Face the Sun.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will showcase a few selected tracks on their comeback show on May 28 at 7 PM KST. Face the Sun will be officially released on May 27.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar