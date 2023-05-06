On May 5, 2023, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and Dino appeared along with the rest of their group members on the latest Game Caterers episode hosted by Na Yeong-seok. The group convened at the famous variety show to play nerve-wracking games to promote the latest comeback, FML, which rolled out on April 24.

However, when the group was questioned about the updates in their life before the start of their games, Seungkwan and Dino had a fascinating and entertaining story to share with the viewers. Proving yet again that SEVENTEEN's bickering duo, the two revealed their fight about Seungkwan not getting Dino the birthday present he promised to get him. Fans found the story quite adorable as they continued to be the group's funniest friends.

Fans adore SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and Dino as they reveal yet another story of the two fighting

As the episode of SEVENTEEN's appearance on The Game Caterers began, each member expressed what they'd been up to lately, updating fans and the viewers about their lives. When it came to Jeonghan's turn, he stated that he spent much time playing the mom between Seungkwan and Dino, trying to resolve their fight.

tracy 🐱 @tinkswonu dino said he recently fought with seungkwan because seungkwan kept saying during broadcast that he will buy dino a birthday gift but he didnt buy anything so dino got upset and felt like "then am i a member that is needed only for broadcast shows" dino said he recently fought with seungkwan because seungkwan kept saying during broadcast that he will buy dino a birthday gift but he didnt buy anything so dino got upset and felt like "then am i a member that is needed only for broadcast shows" 😭😭😭

우지냥이 @lunehoon boochan had a fight and the main or root reason was seungkwan saying he’ll give dino a bday gift but didn’t boochan had a fight and the main or root reason was seungkwan saying he’ll give dino a bday gift but didn’t 😭

flora | FML | SUPER @ujieffect everyday i scroll through the tl and find out dino and seungkwan found something new to fight about everyday i scroll through the tl and find out dino and seungkwan found something new to fight about https://t.co/HU9Qqrn4hs

chef rat @hvcmin dino saying he got upset cause seungkwan kept talking about giving him a gift on broadcast but didnt in real life so he thought seungkwan and his relationship is only for broadcast and then told seungkwan that the reason i drink alcohol is because of you dino saying he got upset cause seungkwan kept talking about giving him a gift on broadcast but didnt in real life so he thought seungkwan and his relationship is only for broadcast and then told seungkwan that the reason i drink alcohol is because of you 😭

Following Jeonghan's statement, the two members involved in the fight took over to further narrate the story. Dino started by expressing how Seungkwan's failure to present him with a birthday gift greatly upset him. Seungkwan continued to further explain his stance:

I said while we were in the middle of filming something, that I got him something really nice so he should look forward to it. But actually, I hadnlt bought anything at the time.

Dino then continued with the story from his perspective:

If he hadn't said anything, I wouldn't have expected anything in the first place. But then, we were filming another program, and he said the same thing, that he would give me my present soon. But then, we would come back home, and he wouldn't mention anything about the present at all. He would just say. 'Good job today.' So that got me thinking, 'Am I a member he only uses to tell stories on broadcasts?'

Upon hearing Dino's story, both the members and audience were quite touched by it, as they realized it hurt him quite a lot. The narrative proceeded as Seungkwan and Dino went to their second-eldest hyung and the mom of SEVENTEEN for some advice to resolve their fight. This is where Jeonghan felt that he needed to tell his side of the story.

Dino came to me to talk about it over drinks, but Seungkwan came to me about it over drinks too. Seungkwan also said to me, 'Dino is very upset about the birthday gift. I was gonna get him something but I didn't have time.

Seungkwan then confessed that it was because of Jeonghan that the two were able to resolve their fight. Their hyung listened to both of their stories and recommended Seungkwan get Dino a proper gift, which felt like the end of the fight. Dino revealed that:

In the end, he bought me a nice denim jacket. This is the kind of jacket that Dino three years ago would have really liked , but now that I think about it, I don't like that kind of style anymore, so is it really a good gift?

Seungkwan and Dino continued to be SEVENTEEN's bickering duo as the former replied to him, saying that his gift was five times more expensive than Dino's gift for him.

Ana | pirate queen @trilliastra2 a seventeen special on dino's story would be ten hours long and at least half of those would be about his fights with seungkwan. that said, pls gimme 🥹🥹 a seventeen special on dino's story would be ten hours long and at least half of those would be about his fights with seungkwan. that said, pls gimme 🥹🥹 https://t.co/bfkP6RwCoy

p2ol2 🌧️☆ @sup3rnovas i didn't realize jeonghan mentioned not just dino drinking but seungkwan also was drinking upset about their fight 🥲 i didn't realize jeonghan mentioned not just dino drinking but seungkwan also was drinking upset about their fight 🥲 https://t.co/FHsESNR1Bi

tracy 🐱 @tinkswonu seungkwan ended up buying dino a gift and jeonghan helped them to resolve the fight jsgsjshs so cute seungkwan ended up buying dino a gift and jeonghan helped them to resolve the fight jsgsjshs so cute

໒꒱ @yjhanzone seungkwan and dino said their fight ended well because jeonghan was there listening to them.. then they started fighting again over the price of the gifts



pd: i think after the shoot ends, there’ll be a line in front of your room

🪽: our members are welcome anytime



🥹🥹 seungkwan and dino said their fight ended well because jeonghan was there listening to them.. then they started fighting again over the price of the giftspd: i think after the shoot ends, there’ll be a line in front of your room🪽: our members are welcome anytime 🥹🥹 https://t.co/SDSLd8DH2J

Regardless, fans found the whole incident both hilarious and adorable as they talked about the relationship between Seungkwan and Dino. Additionally, they couldn't help but swoon over Jeonghan and him constantly being the mom of SEVENTEEN.

