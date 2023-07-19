SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo dishes about his change in personality, future albums, and more in an interview with ELLE Man Korea

On July 19, 2023, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo rolled out a collaboration with Elle Man Korea, where his pictorials, photoshoots, and interview moments will take the cover of their August issue.

While the full-fledged version of the idol's interview with the magazine is yet to be revealed, snippets and moments of the same were released, already exciting fans about what's in store for them with this collaboration.

In the moments released from the album, the idol talks about several things, including his love for SEVENTEEN's latest comeback, FML, concert preparations, and future comebacks.

He also dishes about how he has changed from the past and how he wishes to be in the future. In addition to this, the teaser of Wonwoo's pictorial for Elle Man Korea has fans all the more thrilled.

"It’s a lot of fun" - SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo says he's enjoying working on two things at once

As the much-awaited pictorials and photoshoots of SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo with Elle Man Korea landed on the internet, fans couldn't get enough of the same. While fans have always been happy about getting more model-like content from the idol, given that this is his birthday month, they are all the more delighted about him garnering his well-deserved attention.

After the photoshoot with Elle Man Korea, the idol sat down with the magazine to talk about several things. He started by expressing a few details about his extremely tight schedule. Despite SEVENTEEN currently preparing for their next album, they also have a concert scheduled in Seoul on July 21 and 22.

I’m currently going back and forth between preparing for our concert and our new album. Even yesterday, after practicing for our concert, I worked on songs that will be included in our next album. Although it’s been really busy working on two different things at once, it’s a lot of fun, and I’m enjoying it.

He then talked about how happy he was with their latest comeback, FML, and one of its two title tracks, Super. The idol revealed that he gained a lot of energy performing the song and had much fun promoting the album.

'Super,’ which was one of our double title tracks, is an autobiographical song that tells the story of how we love our team, who has been together from the starting line up until now. Maybe that’s why performing the song didn’t feel that tiring, despite the difficulty of the choreography. I think I was always full of energy while performing the song.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo wrapped up his interview by sharing a few thoughts about himself. He not only reflects on his past, observing how much he's changed but also puts forth his goals and intentions for the future.

In the past, I used to feel that I had a very manly side, but these days, I feel like I’m becoming more of a young boy. My personality has become much more cheerful.

We live in a world where it’s easy to be exposed to a wide variety of opinions. But I think someone who, in spite of that, sticks to their convictions and remains steadfastly honest, that’s a cool person. I think that kind of person is someone who’s truly free, he continued.

As SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo dishes about several aspects of both his career and personal life, fans couldn't be happier to learn more about the idol.