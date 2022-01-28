SF9's Chani and Hwiyoung booked for breaking social distancing rules

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in South Korea, SF9 members Chani and Hwiyoung have landed in trouble after getting booked on charges of violating social distancing rules by being at a bar until 1.00 am.
Incidentally, both the members had contracted the virus back in October 2021. The pair’s rash decision to break social distancing rules has therefore come as a surprise to many fans of SF9.
SF9's Chani and Hwiyoung were at a bar in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam well after the government mandated closing time
First reported exclusively by Channel 9, the SF9 idols were allegedly visiting a bar in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam at 1.00 am on January 18. According to government mandated closing times, all bars in South Korea are required to close down at 9.00 pm.
In light of the violation, police were dispatched to the bar, only to find the main entrance locked. Soon, the fire department had to get involved and law enforcement forcibly entered the premises.
Apart from Chani and Hwiyoung, the bar had 13 other people. All individuals, including SF9 members and employees, were booked by the police on charges of violating social distancing rules.
Investigations are still ongoing as to whether the group was celebrating Chani’s birthday, which was on January 17.
SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment has confirmed the allegations, and has issued an official apology. They said,
"We have confirmed that our artists violated the social distancing rules on January 18 at 1.00 am."
"Hwiyoung and Chani visited a Texas Hold’em Pub in Nonhyeon-dong after receiving a phone call from a friend to celebrate Chani’s birthday. This happened after all of their schedules ended for the day. In the process, they were investigated for violating the social distancing rules."
"It is clear that the two were irresponsible and careless in their decision, and they are blaming themselves for causing concern not only to the fans, but also the public. They are deeply reflecting on their actions."
"We sincerely apologize for our negligence in managing them. We will thoroughly manage our artists and come up with measures to prevent something like this from happening again."
Surprisingly, this is not the first time a member of SF9 has gotten into trouble regarding COVID-19. Shortly before Chani and Hwiyoung tested positive for the virus in October, the group’s leader Youngbin reportedly refused to get vaccinated, saying:
“They said the vaccine hurt, so I didn’t get vaccinated. Honestly I don’t think I’ll get Covid-19 even if I don’t get vaccinated because I’m not exposed to the dangers of Covid-19.”