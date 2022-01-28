SF9's Chani and Hwiyoung booked for breaking social distancing rules

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in South Korea, SF9 members Chani and Hwiyoung have landed in trouble after getting booked on charges of violating social distancing rules by being at a bar until 1.00 am.

Incidentally, both the members had contracted the virus back in October 2021. The pair’s rash decision to break social distancing rules has therefore come as a surprise to many fans of SF9.

SF9's Chani and Hwiyoung were at a bar in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam well after the government mandated closing time

First reported exclusively by Channel 9, the SF9 idols were allegedly visiting a bar in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam at 1.00 am on January 18. According to government mandated closing times, all bars in South Korea are required to close down at 9.00 pm.

In light of the violation, police were dispatched to the bar, only to find the main entrance locked. Soon, the fire department had to get involved and law enforcement forcibly entered the premises.

Apart from Chani and Hwiyoung, the bar had 13 other people. All individuals, including SF9 members and employees, were booked by the police on charges of violating social distancing rules.

Investigations are still ongoing as to whether the group was celebrating Chani’s birthday, which was on January 17.

ƒαrαн @twinkyxstar FNC posted on fancafe about Hwiyoung and Chani violation of COVID-19 social distancing rules by being at a pub in Nonhyeon-dong at 1am on Jan 18, apparently they received call from acquaintance to celebrate Chani birthday (which was on Jan 17) at the end of their schedule FNC posted on fancafe about Hwiyoung and Chani violation of COVID-19 social distancing rules by being at a pub in Nonhyeon-dong at 1am on Jan 18, apparently they received call from acquaintance to celebrate Chani birthday (which was on Jan 17) at the end of their schedule https://t.co/tHOXa9A07f

SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment has confirmed the allegations, and has issued an official apology. They said,

"We have confirmed that our artists violated the social distancing rules on January 18 at 1.00 am."

"Hwiyoung and Chani visited a Texas Hold’em Pub in Nonhyeon-dong after receiving a phone call from a friend to celebrate Chani’s birthday. This happened after all of their schedules ended for the day. In the process, they were investigated for violating the social distancing rules."

"It is clear that the two were irresponsible and careless in their decision, and they are blaming themselves for causing concern not only to the fans, but also the public. They are deeply reflecting on their actions."

"We sincerely apologize for our negligence in managing them. We will thoroughly manage our artists and come up with measures to prevent something like this from happening again."

The situation has left fans aghast, with many calling out the two on social media:

FantasySF9_noona @iheartsf9_noona @soompi Always be careful HwiChan. Any negative action taken will not only reflect on you two but will also affect the other SF7. Apology accepted. #SF9 _다원 #SF9 @soompi Always be careful HwiChan. Any negative action taken will not only reflect on you two but will also affect the other SF7. Apology accepted. #SF9_다원 #SF9

J @Momsie_ @soompi Especially with how everyone is getting infected left and right…this was just not smart at all. @soompi Especially with how everyone is getting infected left and right…this was just not smart at all.

💜Iyana⁷💜 @thenameisiyana @soompi Be better for it in the future and due to safety concern. But we all have had moments of being young and dumb. Especially when you want to live and celebrate something. Not mad at you. Just be careful moving forward. You can always celebrate at home. @soompi Be better for it in the future and due to safety concern. But we all have had moments of being young and dumb. Especially when you want to live and celebrate something. Not mad at you. Just be careful moving forward. You can always celebrate at home.

The two idols have also personally apologized via handwritten letters:

Choco's Eomma:)Shinn @Shinn_smile #CHANI &

As the saying goes "We learn from mistakes " They have also learned it and they won't repeat that so let this issue go. #HWIYOUNG have already apologized for their mistakes without making any excuse so I hope that fantasy will understand and support them.As the saying goes "We learn from mistakes " They have also learned it and they won't repeat that so let this issue go. #CHANI & #HWIYOUNG have already apologized for their mistakes without making any excuse so I hope that fantasy will understand and support them. As the saying goes "We learn from mistakes " They have also learned it and they won't repeat that so let this issue go. https://t.co/MfoFBfLZm4

Surprisingly, this is not the first time a member of SF9 has gotten into trouble regarding COVID-19. Shortly before Chani and Hwiyoung tested positive for the virus in October, the group’s leader Youngbin reportedly refused to get vaccinated, saying:

“They said the vaccine hurt, so I didn’t get vaccinated. Honestly I don’t think I’ll get Covid-19 even if I don’t get vaccinated because I’m not exposed to the dangers of Covid-19.”

