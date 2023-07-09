"Shame the bigot woman": Hartford, Connecticut racist woman garners backlash for verbally abusing Muslim mother-daughter duo

A woman from Hartford, Connecticut, is facing the heat from netizens after a video of her went viral where a few fellow passengers accused her of passing racist remarks on a Muslim mother-daughter duo. In the TikTok video shared by @mrwa043, the woman can be first seen covering her face with her hand as she realized that the passenger is filming her.

She then claimed that she just said that she does not s*xualize children and never said anything racist to her fellow passengers. However, another passenger on the Hartford train then called her “racist number 1,” before an officer intervened and asked the Hartford woman to step out of the train.

Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 @Tim_Tweeted A racist woman in Hartford, CT verbally harasses a Muslim mother and daughter and accuses them of sexualizing children A racist woman in Hartford, CT verbally harasses a Muslim mother and daughter and accuses them of sexualizing children https://t.co/nnEJw3v2vX

Refusing to do the same, the woman kept stating that she had not said anything wrong or racist. However, the officer then claimed that multiple people from the Hartford train had reported that the woman had engaged in racist slurs. When the woman refused to step down from the train, she was asked by the officer to not enter the particular train in the future.

“Every person in this car said that you were talking to them that way. You need to get off the train. You will never ride my train again. I can’t physically remove you, but I can stop you from getting on it again.”

As the video went viral on social media, netizens were enraged by the woman's actions, and one social media user also suggested naming and shaming the woman, calling her a "bigot."

Social media users bashed a racist woman who was allegedly abusing two fellow passengers on a train to Connecticut. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to Hartford woman passing racist slurs and abusing passengers on Connecticut train

The video of the woman passing racial slurs spread like wildfire on social media after a netizen shared her story on Twitter. Through a post, the victim of the abuse narrated the story of how the woman attacked her and her mother by talking ill about their religion and also stated that it was former President Obama’s fault that he let foreign students come into the country. Sharing her story, she said:

Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 @Tim_Tweeted There’s not much in this video - it was caught after an alleged rant at the mother and daughter as well as other passengers in the train: There’s not much in this video - it was caught after an alleged rant at the mother and daughter as well as other passengers in the train: https://t.co/Q7jSAYhXjI

However, as the video spread and became viral, a Twitter user, @Tim_Tweeted, shared the video, which garnered several comments from social media users who condemned the lady.

While social media users demanded the authorities leak her name and take some action against her, it is still unclear if authorities have taken any action. Not many details are known about the Hartford woman as she has not addressed the backlash yet.

