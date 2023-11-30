Shane MacGowan net worth: Fortune explored as The Pogues lead singer dies aged 65 

A shocking news has come to light. Shane MacGowan, the legendary lead singer and songwriter of the Celtic punk band, the Pogues, has died at the age of 65 after a prolonged period of illness. The news was shared by his family in a statement describing him as "most beautiful, darling, and dearly beloved."

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, expressed her deep sorrow on social media. In her post, she said that Shane was 'the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams.'

In her post, she also mentioned:

"You will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear"

MacGowan had been battling health issues since being hospitalized with viral encephalitis in December 2022, spending several months in intensive care during 2023.

For those unaware, the punk singer not only left his legacy but a net worth of $5 million, as per celebritynetworth.com.

He delivered hits through albums like Red Roses for Me, Rum Sodomy & the Lash, If I Should Fall from Grace with God, Peace and Love, and Hell's Ditch.

The band's 2012 live album, The Pogues in Paris: 30th Anniversary Concert at the Olympia, further cemented their place in music history.

After a brief departure in 1991 due to unprofessional behavior, MacGowan formed Shane MacGowan and The Popes.

However, he made a permanent return to The Pogues in 2005, leading to the re-release of the iconic 1987 single Fairytale of New York, reaching #3 on the UK Singles Chart.

Beyond The Pogues, MacGowan collaborated with artists like Nick Cave, Sinéad O'Connor, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Dropkick Murphys. In 2010, he formed The Shane Gang, showcasing his diverse musical talents.

Shane MacGowan's artistic endeavors extended to the big screen, with appearances in films such as Straight to Hell Returns, Eat the Rich, The Libertine, and the TV movie The Ghosts of Oxford Street.

He even ventured into reality TV with the 2009 series Victoria and Shane Grow Their Own alongside then-fiancée Victoria Mary Clarke.

The artist's storytelling prowess is captured in the co-written memoir A Drink With Shane MacGowan with Clarke. Additionally, in 2022, MacGowan published the limited edition book The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold, offering a glimpse into his art through handwritten lyrics and unpublished writing.