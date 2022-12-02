Shang-Chi Simu Liu fanboys over BTS' V

Several fans continue to rave about BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung's looks, and the most recent person to do so is Marvel actor Simu Liu, who referred to the singer as "beautiful."

In response to a question asking if she fancied Asian guys, Hawaiian digital creator Erban Legend posted a collage of the Shang-Chi actor and the BTS member on Instagram.

The creator's picture was soon shared by Liu on his Instagram story, along with the caption:

"First and only time I’ll ever be in the same photo as that beautiful man but I’ll take it.

Simu Liu's instgram story (Image via Instagram/@SimuLiu)

The Chinese-born Canadian actor is widely known for his role in the 2016 sitcom Kim's Convenience, which is based on the daily life of a Korean immigrant family. Liu created history in 2021 by being the first Asian lead in Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Fans are excited to see "Actor Taehyung" after he gets praised by Simu Liu

ARMY can never stop praising Taehyung's beauty, and when someone else does, they proudly endorse it. Most fans remarked that it was "only human" for the actor to find the BTS member attractive.

Cynthia



Simu is only human... of course he will simp over Taehyung like everyone else does!

If I'm getting praised I won't be that happy but when people admire our V I feel sooooo happy

Meanwhile, others hoped for the singer's possible venture into acting, possibly in a Marvel film starring alongside Liu.

We are STARVING for actor Taehyung and everything points to his come back

One fan wrote:

"Can we make Marvel Taehyung happen now or what"

While another commented:

"They're both gorgeous; and I want them to be Batman and Robin."

Simu Liu, an actor, author known for portraying Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings reposted a picture of Taehyung on his IG.

"First and the only time i'll ever be in the same photo as that beautiful man but i'll take it"

It's MISS Chanandler Bong⁷ aka 에이미

They're both gorgeous; and I want them to be Batman and Robin.

The 26-year-old has previously acted in a Korean historical war drama Hwarang with close friends Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik.

Simu Liu is both an ARMY and BLINK

Simu Liu has made his love for K-pop, particularly BTS and BLACKPINK, evident in the past. In 2018, the Shang-Chi star answered a question on Twitter about whether or not he knew BTS by quoting a line from the septet's song Mic Drop.

While on tour earlier this year to promote his book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, he revealed that his favorite member of BTS was RM. Elaborating on why he appreciates the idol in an interview with Jason Y. Lee, Liu said:

"I’ll tell you why. He’s [RM] very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak … in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group."

Most recently, Simu Liu was also spotted having a great time at BLACKPINK's concert in Los Angeles. Following this, he reposted his friend's story, in which they appeared to be Rosé fans.

