''Shauna really needs a lot of help'': Yellowjackets fans disgusted over Shauna's actions in season 2 premiere

The return of Yellowjackets to the TV screens meant that a lot of suspense and thrills returned once more as viewers were able to dive back into the twisted premise of a group of girls stuck on a remote island with no food and no supplies.

The second season picked up right from where the first one left off and continued to follow the two timelines simultaneously.

Of course, different characters have managed to stand out during different times of the show, but it seems Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is always one of the central points of focus in Yellowjackets. After causing the unintentional death of Jackie (played by Ella Purnell) last season by cheating on him with her lover (and killing someone in the present day, too), she has once again done something that the viewers find repulsive.

After months of speculation about how the cannibalism began in Yellowjackets, it seems that the premiere of the sophomore season gave an answer to that. It is ultimately Shauna who knowingly or unknowingly started the cycle. This particular scene has fans pouring over social media sites.

How are fans reacting to Shauna's actions in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1?

It doesn't take much to start a discussion on the internet these days. But this is certainly something that does need one. The premiere episode of the second season saw the aftermath of Jackie's death in the past timeline and the repercussions of Adam's (played by Peter Gadiot) death in the present day.

Both involved Shauna quite directly. The past timeline saw Shauna having conversations with Jackie's frozen corpse every day, which in itself is quite twisted. But the real repulsive thing came when one of Jackie's ears broke and Shauna started carrying it around. The last shot of the episode saw Shauna putting it in her mouth after days of finding very less food. This probed a lot of discussion amongst fans, who came out with both criticism and jokes.

2X01 @Showtime Young Shauna's channeling Norman Bates.Shauna and Jeff should have called Misty to get rid of the evidence, she's good at that.The last thing Taissa needs is a new dog, I fear for Steve.What's up with the Lottie clan burying a naked fat guy? #Yellowjackets 2X01 @Showtime Young Shauna's channeling Norman Bates. Shauna and Jeff should have called Misty to get rid of the evidence, she's good at that. The last thing Taissa needs is a new dog, I fear for Steve.What's up with the Lottie clan burying a naked fat guy?#Yellowjackets 2X01

🌈 Cah 🌈 | yellowjackets spoilers @Cah04_ What if every time they show Shauna talking to Jackie's corpse now she's missing a new piece of her body until Taissa walks in and sees it and finally realizes just how deeply fucked the situation is #Yellowjackets What if every time they show Shauna talking to Jackie's corpse now she's missing a new piece of her body until Taissa walks in and sees it and finally realizes just how deeply fucked the situation is #Yellowjackets

ear @greatfaerie the first cut to corpse jackie so abruptly while shauna's casually carrying on the conversation will haunt me forever that's genuinely so unsettling the first cut to corpse jackie so abruptly while shauna's casually carrying on the conversation will haunt me forever that's genuinely so unsettling https://t.co/8oDp3agUm0

just realized that jeff knows that shauna ate jackie yet he loved her this whole time anywayhttps://t.co/b5aYgT4XIm

OH MY GOD WAIT since shauna handles the meat by herself and no one even goes to check on her…. they won’t know if shauna just slowly starts eating jackie’s corpse YELLOWJACKETS SEASON 2 SPOILERS----OH MY GOD WAIT since shauna handles the meat by herself and no one even goes to check on her…. they won’t know if shauna just slowly starts eating jackie’s corpse https://t.co/vcVJlEkg6A

Mistress Of All Evil😈🏳️‍🌈🇦🇷😒🐾 @iamlordvoldy She's so unhinged. Knowing Shauna has the audacity of having brunch once a year with Jackie's parents knowing full well that she literally eat their daughter (& not in a fun lesbian sort of way) she just sits there enjoying her mealShe's so unhinged. #Yellowjackets Knowing Shauna has the audacity of having brunch once a year with Jackie's parents knowing full well that she literally eat their daughter (& not in a fun lesbian sort of way) she just sits there enjoying her meal 😂 She's so unhinged. #Yellowjackets https://t.co/t2UsZ3WOE3

Fans connecting other incidents from the previous season after witnessing what happened has made Shauna even more unpopular. Her action may have very long-standing repercussions, especially when everyone discovers that humans can be eaten instead of starving. This also marked the beginning of the next phase of the series, something that many fans were waiting for.

#Yellowjackets shauna in ep.02 when taissa calls her out on what she’s been doing in the meat shed: shauna in ep.02 when taissa calls her out on what she’s been doing in the meat shed:#Yellowjackets https://t.co/8NpGMjSKO0

S. @badaloneee ‍ #Yellowjackets Teen Shauna was desperate asking him to say he loves her Teen Shauna was desperate asking him to say he loves her 😵‍💫 #Yellowjackets

Though Shauna has become the most unpopular character of Yellowjackets, she is also the narrative momentum of both timelines. This means that there will be a lot more of Shauna and perhaps even more twisted things in the future.

Yellowjackets season 2, episode 1 is available for streaming on Showtime.

