“She had asked for help”: Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher Abby Zwerner allegedly said he wanted to set her on fire

Last month, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by one of her young students at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. While Abby Zwerner survived the attack, it has come to light that the six-year-old boy had previously made threatening statements towards the teacher.

According to reports, the six-year-old student allegedly told the teacher he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The Washington Post acquired documents that show that Zwerner had previously asked administrators for help regarding the student's alarming behavior, but to no avail.

Other Richneck Elementary teachers also alleged that they had shared their fears with the school administration, but their worries were either downplayed or ignored. In online messages to Newport News Superintendent George Parker III, teachers wrote that Abby Zwerner had asked for assistance multiple times.

School staff members wrote:

"She had asked for help...several times."

The 25-year-old teacher was shot in the chest by the student on January 6 in the middle of a class. According to law enforcement, the injuries were not fatal.

Abby Zwerner's shooter was reportedly known for his destructive behavior, including throwing furniture

Through text messages to Newport News Superintendent George Parker III, teachers and staff members of Richneck Elementary School have revealed the destructive nature of the six-year-old boy who was suspected of shooting Abby Zwerner in the chest.

The teacher's union told The Washington Post that the young boy was known to throw furniture and other objects in the classroom. Prior to the shooting, he had also reportedly written a threatening letter to Abby Zwerner in which he had told her that he hated her and wanted to set her on fire to kill her.

The school administration had, however, told her to drop the concerning letter.

In another incident, the boy had managed to block a teacher and other students from leaving their classroom by barricading the doors. They were saved only when a colleague across the hall managed to open the classroom door after the teacher banged on the door.

A statement from the boy's family was released through the office of attorney James S. Ellenson following the shooting. In the statement, the family mentioned "an acute disability" from which the child suffered. The family said:

"[The boy] was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day...[It] was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."

Regarding the accessibility of the firearm, attorney Ellenson told The Associated Press on Thursday evening that to his understanding, the gun was in the mother's closet on a top shelf that was well over six feet high. The weapon also had a trigger lock that required a key, similar to a bike lock.

"Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children. The firearm our son accessed was secured."

It remains unclear how the six-year-old boy gained access to such a secure weapon, and what the family meant by an "acute disability." When asked whether the disability was intellectual or behavioral, Ellenson said that it was "all of the above."

The "care plan" could be what is known as an "individualized education program" or IEP, which is provided to students with disabilities under federal law, explained Ellenson.

It was rare, however, for students with disabilities to be accompanied by an adult in the classroom, opined Michael J. Kennedy, a former special education teacher.

