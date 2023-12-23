"She should be deplatformed": Influencer Tommie Lee assaults Jewish man at LAX airport in viral video, sparks outrage 

Influencer Tommie Lee, 38, is in the headlines again this year for engaging in a verbal altercation with a Jewish man on the LAX Uber shuttle. In a recent incident, a former Love and Hip Hop star was caught on camera physically assaulting and threatening a Jewish man on the LAX Uber shuttle.

The incident comes four months after Lee was arrested in Miami after officers who were called to a restaurant on reports of verbal abuse discovered cocaine on the 38-year-old star.

According to an Instagram account, Vist2israel, where the video of the recent altercation was posted, Lee, who has nearly 6 million followers, reportedly used a homophobic slur against the Jewish man before he began recording the incident.

When the man pulls out his phone to record the incident, Lee gets violent. Referencing to the camera, She is heard saying:

“Ever point your camera at me, I’ll knock your f*cking head off b*tch. Don’t play with me.”

When the man asks her not to talk to him using derogatory language, Lee lunges at him in an attempt to knock the phone off his hand.

The incident has triggered widespread backlash online, prompting a social media user to say:

"She should be de-platformed."

Tommie Lee's criminal history explored

Tommie Lee, who is also known by the name Atasha or Latisha Jefferson, is an American reality star turned influencer who first gained prominence during the second season of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012.

Lee was fired from the show after five seasons due to her struggle with Alcoholism. She has a long history of legal troubles dating back to 2003, when she was arrested for various crimes, including forgery, shoplifting, theft, and violence.

In 2018, Tommie Lee was arrested twice within a single day for an incident involving her daughter. Lee, who is a mother of two, was booked for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty, after she allegedly slammed one of her daughters a school locker, at the child’s middle school in Cobb County, Georgia.

Tommie Lee was ordered to stay away from her daughter and released on bail. Shortly after the same day, she was arrested again for violating the order by making contact with the daughter 3 hours after getting out of jail.

Earlier that year, Lee was busted in Atlanta outside the Royal Peacock Club for striking a nearby valet in the head. She was arrested for disorderly conduct while under the influence

Tommie Lee video attacking a Jewish man trigers backlash online

In light of her criminal history, social media users were seemingly unsurprised by the recent video that showed her physically assaulting a Jewish man. Several people have called for her arrest and demanded that she be barred from social media platforms.

Meanwhile, social media users pointed out that shortly before the incident unfolded at the LAX Uber shuttle, Lee was seen wearing the same ensemble posted on Instagram story earlier that day.