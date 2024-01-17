"She literally WONyoung": Fans react as the IVE member reportedly wins defamation lawsuit against former YouTuber Sojang

IVE's Wonyoung has reportedly won the defamation lawsuit against former YouTuber Sojang. On January 17, 2024, Law Times reported that the IVE member had partially won the lawsuit for 100 million Korean Won (approximately 74,532.87 United States Dollars).

Following the reports, Starship Entertainment made an official statement to the Herald Pop informing fans about the legal proceedings against the YouTuber for making false content about IVE members. The agency also shared about the lawsuit Wonyoung herself had filed against Sojang.

As reported by Soompi, the agency stated:

"The civil lawsuit filed by the agency is scheduled to be pleaded with in January, and the [lawsuit] artist Jang Won Young herself raised was not responded to by the other party, so the case was won through deemed confession. The agency plans on once again informing [regarding legal matters] through an official statement after all the legal judgements are made.”

Fans on the internet celebrated this win. While congratulating the After LIKE singer, a fan on X wrote:

Fans react to IVE's Wonyoung reportedly winning defamation lawsuit against former YouTuber Sojang

In October 2023, IVE member Wonyoung, with the assistance of her agency, Starship Entertainment, filed a civil lawsuit against former YouTuber Sojang for defamation. According to her lawyer, the YouTube channel shared content that allegedly spread false information defaming the artist. Moreover, they were also accused of personal insults.

On January 17, Starship Entertainment released an official statement regarding legal proceedings against the YouTuber. They also informed fans regarding other lawsuits and their progress. The agency confirmed that the civil lawsuit by Wonyoung turned in her favor as the defendant did not respond.

The agency elaborated:

“Since November 2022, the agency has been carrying out criminal and civil suits as well as an overseas lawsuit against “Sojang” who has continuously been harassing our artists. Through the continuous circulation of false information, “Sojang” committed grave defamation, and they not only hindered with the agency’s business but also caused serious pain to artists and fans. Thus, the agency is doing our best so that they are held civil and criminal liability through the currently ongoing lawsuit.”

Fans lauded the I AM singer for deciding to file a civil complaint against the YouTuber and celebrated her win:

The agency has revealed that they are consistently monitoring defamatory posts to protect the rights of their celebrities, including their honor, privacy, and rights. They promised they would continue to take legal actions without settlement for artist defamation in the future.