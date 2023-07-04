"She's honestly embarrassing": Mikayla Nogueira's wedding drama explained as MUA garners backlash from netizens for inviting influencers over friends

The beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira recently got married to her longtime beau Cody Hawken on July 1, 2023. Several influencers were invited to her wedding and this made people term Mikayla's wedding as a 'brand trip wedding'.

A snippet of a now-deleted social media post, which was shared on Reddit, claimed that Mikayla had sent a save the date to her old friend in November 2022. While the original post is no longer available, details about the save the date were also mentioned in HOLR Magazine.

However, she never invited the friend and when the friend questioned Mikayla about it, the beauty influencer left that text on read. In the post, it was further mentioned that

"Well I found out she dropped a bunch of real friends from her list so she could invite a bunch of fake influencers."

A social media user @trinityweinaug3466 reacted to this and said, "She's honestly embarrassing"

There were several people invited to her wedding including influencers James Charles, Dylan Mulvaney, Kelly Rose Sarno, Chris Olsen, Patrick Starrr, and Johnny Ross, among others.

Soon after their wedding ceremony took place, Mikayla shared a video of herself and her husband on TikTok. She shared the video with a caption that reads, "We did it."

Mikayla Nogueira's wedding received major backlash online

Several social media users reacted to the news of Mikayla cutting down her invitation list so that she could make room for influencers. Internet users reacted by saying that these people are all fake and they are just faking everything.

See reactions here:

Tessa ☿ @TessaMercury A local who received a “save the date” for Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding deleted their post on Reddit about never receiving a formal invite ☠️ Mikayla tried saying invites were “lost”, meaning hometown friends won’t be there, James Charles, Dylan Mulvaney, and Mama Tot will be there A local who received a “save the date” for Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding deleted their post on Reddit about never receiving a formal invite ☠️ Mikayla tried saying invites were “lost”, meaning hometown friends won’t be there, James Charles, Dylan Mulvaney, and Mama Tot will be there

S ✨ @Sadgaall now how did Mikayla Nogueira get makeup by Mario and Chris Appleton to do her wedding glam Lmaoo now how did Mikayla Nogueira get makeup by Mario and Chris Appleton to do her wedding glam Lmaoo

but I saw a YouTube video about Mikayla nogueira and her wedding



First of all, a wedding should be a private event with friends and family



The fact she uninvited her close friends to fit more influencers is crazy and shows what a… I don’t usually speak on TikTok influencersbut I saw a YouTube video about Mikayla nogueira and her weddingFirst of all, a wedding should be a private event with friends and familyThe fact she uninvited her close friends to fit more influencers is crazy and shows what a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I don’t usually speak on TikTok influencers but I saw a YouTube video about Mikayla nogueira and her weddingFirst of all, a wedding should be a private event with friends and familyThe fact she uninvited her close friends to fit more influencers is crazy and shows what a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

lisette @bri_lisette99 Mikayla Nogueira inviting all these influencers to her wedding is giving me second hand embarrassment Mikayla Nogueira inviting all these influencers to her wedding is giving me second hand embarrassment

adora⁷ (taylor's version) @adorakayyy why does mikayla nogueira's wedding feel more like a brand trip than a wedding lowkey why does mikayla nogueira's wedding feel more like a brand trip than a wedding lowkey

Laura Bush (Parody) 🦅🇺🇸⛪️🎨 @NotLauraBush Did like every single influencer go to Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding Did like every single influencer go to Mikayla Nogueira’s wedding 😭😭

cognac queen ! @annykaayy mikayla nogueira uninviting her family and friends to have an influencer wedding is top tier black mirror behavior mikayla nogueira uninviting her family and friends to have an influencer wedding is top tier black mirror behavior

The wedding of the beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira took place in an outdoor setup in Newport, Rhode Island. The bride stunned in a sleeveless, white bridal ballgown that featured a tulle skirt, a plunging neckline, and an elegant silhouette. The dress was complemented by a cathedral-length veil adorned with delicate floral accents, adding a touch of romance to her overall look.

The groom, opted for a classic and timeless white tuxedo, perfectly matching the bride's attire. Notably, Mikayla and Cody got engaged two years ago in November 2021. She shared a TikTok video in which she said,

"Cody proposed to me on November 20th and I hid it so I could tell my family and friends first."

Moreover, the now-married couple made their relationship public seven months ahead of their engagement.

Mikayla's wedding has been hitting the headline ever since she collaborated with e.l.f cosmetics

The recent wedding drama about Mikayla's wedding is all about inviting several influencers. Many also made the alleged claim that the beauty influencer uninvited some of her real friends so that she could make space for other influencers.

Moreover, her wedding was part of yet another drama as she collaborated with e.l.f cosmetics. She even shared a video in which she said that she will be wearing the lip shade that e.l.lf released in collaboration with her.

However, internet users did not believe her and said that they will be eagerly waiting to know what lip shade she wears for her wedding. For those unaware, e.l.f. Cosmetics collaborated with Mikayla Nogueira and launched e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo.

