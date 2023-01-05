“She’s just like us fr”: Emma Myers goes viral for pitching SEVENTEEN on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Wednesday actress Emma Myers has once again gone viral in the K-pop community for being a CARAT (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name).

The 20-year-old American actress mentioned the HOT group and talked about it in a way that was almost considered a sales pitch on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Her way of explaining the group’s concept—how thirteen members made up SEVENTEEN—and her favorite song, made her the talk of the CARAT town.

Emma Myers has voiced her love for the group multiple times in the past and gone viral every time. The peak fan moment was when HOSHI noticed her twice - on his Instagram story and a live broadcast.

Emma Myers’ explaining SEVENTEEN’s concept on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon trends with 1M+ views

Emma Myers’ love for SEVENTEEN has spread far and wide. On January 5, 2023, the actress, known for playing Enid Sinclair on Netflix’s hit series Wednesday, talked about her favorite K-pop idol group on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In one of the segments, Jimmy Fallon asked her about her favorite band, and Myers mentioned her bias group, SEVENTEEN. She revealed that she was 15 when she got into the HOT group’s music. Fallon then showed the group’s photo and remarked on the number of people. Myers laughed and then explained the concept of the group in a calm manner, saying:

"It's a whole thing. I'll explain the numbers, there's 13 of them so that's 13 right, there are 3 different groups, there's hip-hop, performance, and vocal, and then there's one team, so 13 + 3 + 1 is 17."

The audience erupted in applause after Myers’ explanation. The actress also recommended her favorite SEVENTEEN song, To You, at the request of Fallon. Watching the Wednesday actress talk about the group in a charming manner led to the host commenting on how it seemed like a sales pitch.

CARATs around the world also agreed with Fallon’s comment, as they made the clip go viral and mentioned that she was just like them.

One fan even commented that Myers was doing a better job promoting the HOT group than their agency PLEDIS Entertainment. The video of Myers speaking about the group had crossed 1.1 million views at the time of writing this article.

Take a look at how fans went head over heels at the actress’ comment below:

#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 @pledis_17 @pledis_17 Emma doing the 13+3+1= SEVENTEEN intro and recommending To You a b-side song.... oh goodness i love her sm!! you can see the joy and pride in her face when she talks about SEVENTEEN @FallonTonight @pledis_17 Emma doing the 13+3+1= SEVENTEEN intro and recommending To You a b-side song.... oh goodness i love her sm!! you can see the joy and pride in her face when she talks about SEVENTEEN 😭💞💕❤️#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴 @pledis_17

A few hours later, SEVENTEEN retweeted The Tonight Show's video and thanked the actress. They also added a sweet message of "Hope to see you soon" with a smiling emoji.

Wednesday’s Emma Myers’ CARAT saga

In the words of CARATs, Emma Myers is the definition of a successful fan. The American actress shot to fame as Wednesday’s Enid Sinclair, but more than that, she went viral in the K-pop fandom after a few people noticed her following several K-pop groups. It was also revealed that she attended the 2022 Be The Sun concert.

In December, Myers revealed her ult group as SEVENTEEN by posting her Spotify Wrapped. She then called their 2020 Ode To You in Newark concert her favorite concert ever, and gave a very CARAT-worthy reply to Dino and Hoshi for thanking her on their Instagram stories, among other things.

