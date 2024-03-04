"SHE'S SO REAL FOR THIS": Fans hilariously react to LE SSERAFIM Chaewon's breakdown as IU comments under her Holssi dance challenge

On Monday, March 4, LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon took to her Weverse account to reveal her reaction video to IU commenting under her Instagram post. Earlier, the idol released a dance challenge video of IU's recent track, Holssi, on the group's Instagram account. The Korean soloist, upon viewing her cover, commented on the post, asking her to become her comrade.

Following the incident, fans began to freak out and celebrate the news, knowing that Chaewon would be delighted about IU interacting with her Instagram post. Soon enough, the LE SSERAFIM member posted a video of her having a breakdown at IU's comment. In the video, she was seen crouching down near a sofa with her head in one hand and her phone in the other hand.

Expand Tweet

She was also seen talking to her dog, Shiro, conveying to her dog that IU commented on her dance challenge. Upon viewing her reaction video, fans couldn't help but laugh at the same. While netizens agreed that her reaction was very accurate to any hardcore fan, they also found it very hilarious.

Fans laugh out loud as LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon shares her reaction to IU commenting on her Holssi dance challenge video

On February 16, Korean soloist IU released her track, Holssi, from her latest EP, The Winning, which was released on February 20. Following the song's release, a dance challenge around the song was kick-started, where netizens would cover the chorus choreography of Holssi. However, this dance challenge also had several K-celebrities participating given IU's fame, popularity, and respect in the industry.

One of the several K-pop idols who rolled out their dance challenge video of IU's Holssi was LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon. On Saturday, March 2, the idol posted the dance challenge video where she covered Holssi's choreography on both the TikTok and Instagram accounts of her group, LE SSERAFIM. While she wasn't expecting any response from the singer, she was shocked to see her comment under the Instagram post.

South Korean singer, IU, commented the following under her dance challenge video:

Chaewon, become my comrade!

This phrase stands as a reference to the LE SSERAFIM member's famous meme. During LE SSERAFIM's concerts, as a prelude to one of their performances, the members were each seen uttering a phrase and Chaewon's were, "FEARNOT (LE SSRAFIM's fandom name), become my comrade!" However, during one of the concerts, she stuttered while saying the phrase and the video went viral, naturally snowballing into a meme.

Therefore, IU was seen referencing the member's iconic phrase and her under her post. Chaewon replied to her comment with the following:

I love you!

However, that was not all that went down. Soon after IU's comment, the LE SSERAFIM member posted a video of her reacting to the incident on Weverse, which was filmed by her sister. The idol was seen having a breakdown over the legendary singer commenting on her post. As she held her phone in her hand, viewing IU's comment, she had her other head on her hand, staring with her mouth wide open, in disbelief.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans found her reaction to be absolutely hilarious and couldn't help but laugh at the same. However, many also congratulated her for being recognized by her senior artist.