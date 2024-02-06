"He's panicking": Fans hilariously react to NCT's Doyoung as he freaks out about IU reposting his cover of Love Wins All on her Instagram story

On Monday, February 5, NCT's Doyoung released a cover of IU's latest track, Love Wins All. Soon after its release, IU posted a section of the cover on her Instagram story, complimenting Doyoung on his vocals while also thanking him for the melodious rendition.

Given that Doyoung has already expressed his appreciation for IU by posting various covers of her songs, the Instagram story served as a successful fan moment for him. Immediately after the Lilac singer uploaded the Instagram story, Doyoung took to his Bubble account and began to panic about the situation. Spamming messages to fans, the NCT vocalist expressed his disbelief that IU had just shared his cover.

Given that the idol also had a video fan call meeting soon after the incident, fans could even see him physically panic. Many stated that he looked too excited and happy to focus on anything, and Czennie couldn't get enough of the same.

Fans love NCT Doyoung's panicked reaction to IU reposting his Love Wins All cover

On January 24, 2024, IU released her much-awaited single, Love Wins All, with a music video featuring BTS' V. The song's quiet but effective vocals had everyone expressing their admiration for the singer, and people, including K-pop idols, began to release covers of the track.

One of the many celebrities who released a cover of IU's Love Wins All is NCT's Doyoung. He posted a video of himself singing the song while playing the piano, and netizens couldn't stop commenting on how beautiful the cover sounded. While fans continued to praise him for his stunning and mesmerizing vocals, the original artist, IU, herself posted a part of the cover on her Instagram story.

The soloist added a caption thanking Doyoung for the cover and also complimenting him on his vocals.

"This is so good. Thank you for the melodious cover. NCT Doyoung Love Wins All," the caption read.

Shortly after the story was posted, the idol was seen freaking out about it on his Bubble account, a fan-artist interactive online platform. Doyoung began spamming messages to fans, telling them he couldn't believe what happened and how thrilled he was that IU had reposted his cover.

Here's what the idol texted fans through his Bubble account:

"Crazy, wow, kekeke, it's crazy, IU sunbaenim posted story, it's crazy, oh man, wow kekeke, what is this, wow what is this, kekekeke, it's crazy. Oh I don't know I find strength again for today, wow this is really crazy. Okay, okay. In this condition, if i do video fan meeting, I don't think I would be in the right mind."

He continued,

"When I do the video call today. Challenge. In my state, I can't do them. What do I mean I can't. Tell me to do everything, on a day like this, I'll do everything, It's a celebration. Come everyone, okie okie, it's a celebration, a celebration. Let's go. Okay okay, come on let's go."

Fans congratulated the idol on his successful fan moment and enthusiastically celebrated the day with him. The video fan call session that took place right after this incident only made Czennies all the happier since the idol still looked jittery and jumpy from excitement.

Apart from IU's Love Wins All, the idol has also covered her other songs such as, Dear Name, Give You My Heart, and Endling Scene.