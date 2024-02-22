"She is still so incredibly down bad": Zendaya says Tom Holland has unmatched 'rizz'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are two of the most popular celebrities of the present generation. One half of the couple introduced herself to the mainstream via her hit television series Euphoria, while the other is this generation's Spider-Man.

Zendaya is now looking at the upcoming release of the second installment of her global blockbuster Dune, while Tom is on a short acting hiatus. The couple is bound to be perennially at the center of attention due to their overall status, which has also held true in recent hours.

Zendaya, who recently appeared for an interview with Buzzfeed, was asked which of her Dune co-stars has the most ‘rizz.’ In anti-climactic fashion, she ended up naming her boyfriend, who is this generation’s Spider-Man and not a part of Dune 2 at all:

"Everybody's kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland."

While Zendaya certainly did not answer the question correctly, she again proved her love for Holland, and fans could not help but respond hilariously on X.

Fans are awestruck as Zendaya claims Tom Holland has "got that natural gift"

Tom Holland himself had previously claimed that he had no/limited rizz in an interview with Buzzfeed. He had claimed that instead of having ‘rizz,’ he relied on the long game:

"I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other. It definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That's kind of where my rizz is at."

That has seemingly worked enough to have Zendaya fall head over heels for Mr. Holland as she addressed him. Fans, as one would expect, had their hearts melting. However, Zendaya was not done and went on to explain her own personality in detail:

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. He's got that natural gift."

Even though Tom Holland might have little to no faith in his ‘rizz,’ many people disagree. That includes Zendaya, the couple’s fans, and anybody else who might appreciate the stunning beauty of the Euphoria actress.

Regardless, while Tom Holland is in the middle of a 1-year hiatus from acting, Zendaya has the potential blockbuster in Dune 2 to promote for the time being. The first part of the series, which also stars Timothee Chalamet, proved to be a global blockbuster, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming iteration, set to be released on March 15, 2024.

