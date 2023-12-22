"She thinks this is dance moms": Internet slams Abby Lee Miller for comparing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dancing skills

Well-known dance choreographer Abby Lee Miller has recently come under fire for criticizing Taylor Swift's dancing abilities. Speaking to model Crystal Hefner on an episode of the Leave It On the Dancing Floor podcast, Miller spoke about Swift's dancing techniques and abilities and asserted that Travis Kelce, Swift's partner, is a better dancer.

Additionally, Abby Lee Miller also challenged pop sensation Taylor Swift. The suggestion called for a dance-off in which Swift would directly compare her dancing skills to those of Kelce.

Miller's X post that garnered criticism (Image via X / @PopCrave)

Regarding the same, she further said,

“Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed. Her boyfriend’s a much better dancer, let’s leave it at that. He’s a great dancer.”

Reacting to the now viral tweet with Abby Lee Miller's comments, shared on X by @PopCrave, internet users flooded the comment section with criticism directed at the dance choreographer.

Netizens bash Abby Lee Miller for comparing Travis Kelce’s dancing skills with Taylor Swift

Internet users have slammed Abby Lee Miller for comparing Swift's dance skills with Kelce (Image via Facebook / Abby Lee Miller / Taylor Swift)

On her Leave It On the Dance Floor podcast, the choreographer discussed the Shake It Off singer's techniques with model Crystal Hefner.

Miller, who is renowned for giving her dancers a fair share of tough love, continued to praise footballer Kelce and criticize Swift, claiming he has some serious moves up his sleeve that are way better than Swift's.

Abby Lee Miller reposted the episode from her podcast on her TikTok page, over a week after it originally aired. She continued in the video,

"I've seen clips of @Taylor Swift's boyfriend, @Travis Kelce, dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he's a natural! Most football players like to show off! He's a showman with swagger at heart!"

When Hefner questioned how Swift could treat the disease, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is caused by feet that point inward rather than forward, Miller answered,

"It's too late. I don't think she's worried about it. I don't think that's her top priority right now. However, I think she does probably think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing."

However, when @PopCrave uploaded the news on X, netizens and Swift fans took to the comment section of the post and slammed Abby Lee Miller for her comments.

American dance choreographer and instructor Abigale "Abby Lee" Miller launched her own dance studio, Abby Lee Dance Company, when she was just 14 years old.

She began filming Dance Moms at the age of 46. She started participating in the reality television program on Lifetime in 2011. The show aired through October 2017, and Miller participated in eight seasons.