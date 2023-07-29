"The fans took Shake It Off too seriously": Taylor Swift concert earthquake sparks hilarious reactions online

Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert in Seattle turned into a shocking event that went beyond just music. Fans, known as Swifties, danced with so much enthusiasm that they caused the ground to shake like an earthquake, equivalent to 2.3 magnitude, on July 22 and 23 at Lumen Field. The event, which drew a massive crowd of over 144,000 fans on both nights, was nicknamed "Seismic Swift."

A famous seismologist, Professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach from Western Washington University, noticed the seismic activity using the same device that detected the famous "Beast Quake" during a Seattle Seahawks game in 2011. The "Beast Quake" occurred when fans celebrated running back Marshawn Beast Mode Lynch's remarkable touchdown, causing noticeable ground tremors.

A fan reacted to the event by saying:

Shabam @shabamofficial The fans took Shake It Off too seriously

However, Professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach got curious when a local fan on Facebook asked about the seismic activity during the Swift concert. She studied the data and was amazed by the significant impact on the seismograph. She called it "Seismic Swift" to describe this extraordinary event.

Unlike sporadic sports-related earthquakes, the seismic activity during the Eras tour concert had a steady rhythm that continued for hours.

In a statement to CNN, Professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach shared that the concert's music, speakers, and beat caused the ground to shake consistently.

“Cheering after a touchdown lasts for couple of seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.”

"That's some heavy dancing": Taylor Swift's fans react to the seismic activity observed during Eras concert

The news about the seismic activity during the Eras tour concert received some hilarious reactions from fans on Twitter. Most of the fans are stunned by the incident. While some are sharing funny tweets comparing Taylor Swift with aliens for causing an earthquake, others are saying that the fans took shake it off too seriously.

Winwright @SWinwright @geophysichick Sorry what? Twice the amount of people in the stadium and all cheering for the same thing haha?

𝗋𝖺𝗁𝖺⁷ @2cmsel TAYLOR SWIFT'S BEST ALBUM ERA IS OFFICIALLY STARTED

Davis @ckdavis422

Wow, that's some heavy dancing ! David Muir reported today, that 144,000 people dancing at two (2) Taylor Swift concerts, caused a 2.4 earthquake both times !Wow, that's some heavy dancing !

Tim🍁 @itstimir The fact that i get to experience every taylor swift era, what a time to live in!

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is set to be the highest-grossing tour in history

According to reports from Bloomberg, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is making waves in the music industry, with expectations of generating a whopping $1 billion in revenue. This would break the current highest-grossing tour record held by Sir Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which earned over $853 million.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has already raked in more than $300 million, as reported by Pollstar. The average ticket price for her show is $254, which is more than double the price of tickets for her Reputation tour back in 2018. Notably, five years ago, only Britney Spears and Celine Dion managed to exceed the $200 mark for ticket prices.

TicketMaster's data revealed that during the Verified Fan and Capital One sale on both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek, over 2.4 million tickets were sold for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. This remarkable achievement established a fresh record for the highest number of concert tickets ever sold by an artist in a single day.

Ed Sheeran, the most prominent artist, offered tickets at an average cost of $89 per evening. The increasing cost of production for concerts has played a role in increasing ticket prices, as shows have become more expensive to organize.

Overall, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is on its way to potentially surpassing Elton John's previous record. Her immense popularity and the high-quality production of her Era shows are drawing massive audiences and setting new benchmarks in the music industry.