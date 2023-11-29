"She did a whole world tour just for him": Damiano David and Dove Cameron pictures spark fan frenzy online 

American singer and actress Dove Cameron recently made headlines after she was spotted sharing a kiss with Italian singer and songwriter Damiano David while they were hanging out on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

The photos that have now gone viral over social media platforms were first published by the Italian magazine Chi, the screenshots of which later surfaced online.

As soon as the images of the pair emerged, it sparked a fan frenzy on the internet. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @dovlivia’s tweet on the same.

“Romance confirmed”: Fans show excitement online as Dove Cameron and Damiano David kiss on Bondi Beach

Over the weekend, Dove Cameron and Damiano David were captured sharing a passionate kiss at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, thus confirming that they are officially a couple.

The 27-year-old Liv and Maddie alumna was also seen taking a walk on the beach while holding hands with the 24-year-old frontman of the rock band Maneskin.

For those uninitiated, dating rumors about Dove and Damiano first emerged a few weeks back when she was captured leaving his concert in Brazil. Before that, in September 2023, she was also seen in attendance at Maneskin’s New York City concert which was held at the Madison Square Garden.

According to Just Jared, in late October, there were also unconfirmed reports that the duo kissed at an after-party of the rock band’s show. The news outlet further reported that Damiano David and his band Maneskin just concluded their Australia and New Zealand tour, and are now heading for Asia, as part of their ongoing world tour.

Meanwhile, Dove Cameron presumably returned to the USA to start promoting her upcoming music album Alchemical: Vol 1.

Previously, Cameron has been in an alleged relationship with her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan between 2013 and 2016. From 2017 to 2020, she was also reportedly together with her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty, according to People.

Exploring, in brief, the life and career of Dove Cameron

Dove Olivia Cameron was born Chloe Celeste Hosterman and is best known for her double eponymous role in the Disney comedy show Liv and Maddie which ran between 2013 and 2017. She even won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming for her performance.

Later, the Washington native also starred in another Disney show franchise Descendants from 2015 to 2021. She also appeared in various movies including Barely Lethal (2015), Dumplin’ (2018), and Good Mourning (2022). Her TV ventures include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Marvel Rising, among others.

Apart from lending her voice to her Disney shows, she also released a hit single number titled Boyfriend which soared to the the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, alongside her 2023 debut album Alchemical: Vol 1.